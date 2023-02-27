D.C. United’s Taxi Fountas to miss 4 to 6 weeks with hamstring injury

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Taxi Fountas, D.C. United’s leading scorer last year and a key figure in the team’s hopes of rebounding from a last-place finish, will be sidelined four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, club officials said Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fountas missed the 3-2 opening day victory over Toronto FC on Saturday and, based on the timetable, will not debut until April 1 in Chicago, at the earliest. The Greek forward was not on United’s injury report last Wednesday — the day teams submit their list for the purpose of game notes — and was hurt in training Thursday, the club said.

Fountas, a designated player entering his second MLS season, recorded 12 goals and three assists in 21 matches (17 starts). He missed the last two games, however, after being accused by Inter Miami of directing a racial slur at an opponent during a match.

Following an investigation, the league announced it found the allegation credible but couldn’t verify it. Fountas, who denied the allegation, wasn’t disciplined but he and United decided he wouldn’t play the rest of the season.

In Fountas’s absence Saturday at Audi Field, Nigel Robertha played 67 minutes before yielding to Ted Ku-DiPietro, a 21-year-old homegrown player who assisted on Christian Benteke’s 90th-minute equalizer and scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time. United had not scored three times since last July 4 in Orlando, a stretch of 20 games.

Robertha or Ku-DiPietro is expected to start this Saturday night when United visits the Columbus Crew (0-1-0).

Fountas joins winger Martín Rodríguez (ACL injury last week) and center backs Derrick Williams (lower leg injury in preseason) and Brendan Hines-Ike (recovering from foot surgery) on the injury report. Center back Steven Birnbaum (illness) did not start against Toronto but entered in the second half and is likely to start in Columbus.

