Bucks co-owner will sell stake to Browns owners for $3.5 billion valuation

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry has reached an agreement to sell his stake in the NBA franchise to Jimmy and Dee Haslam, owners of the Cleveland Browns, for a near-record valuation of $3.5 billion, according to reports from ESPN and the Athletic.
Lasry and fellow hedge fund billionaire Wesley Edens paid a reported $550 million for the Bucks in 2014, and NBA franchise values have skyrocketed since then. Before the Suns deal, the record price was the $2.3 billion Joe Tsai paid for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. In 2017, Tilman Fertitta, who has made a bid for the Washington Commanders, spent $2.2 billion to land the Houston Rockets, and in 2014 Steve Ballmer bought the Los Angeles Clippers for $2 billion.
This is a developing story and will be updated.