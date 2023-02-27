The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Bucks co-owner will sell stake to Browns owners for $3.5 billion valuation

By
February 27, 2023 at 9:13 a.m. EST
Marc Lasry, shown in 2020, is reportedly selling his stake in the Milwaukee Bucks. (Thibault Camus/AP) (Thibault Camus)/AP)

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry has reached an agreement to sell his stake in the NBA franchise to Jimmy and Dee Haslam, owners of the Cleveland Browns, for a near-record valuation of $3.5 billion, according to reports from ESPN and the Athletic.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

That figure, which still requires league approval, would be the second highest for an NBA team, lower than only the $4 billion Mat Ishbia spent to purchase the Phoenix Suns this month. It would be the third-highest amount for an American professional sports franchise, after the $4.5 billion paid by Walmart heir Rob Walton for the Denver Broncos last June.

Lasry and fellow hedge fund billionaire Wesley Edens paid a reported $550 million for the Bucks in 2014, and NBA franchise values have skyrocketed since then. Before the Suns deal, the record price was the $2.3 billion Joe Tsai paid for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. In 2017, Tilman Fertitta, who has made a bid for the Washington Commanders, spent $2.2 billion to land the Houston Rockets, and in 2014 Steve Ballmer bought the Los Angeles Clippers for $2 billion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Sign up for our weekly NBA newsletter to get the best basketball coverage in your inbox

Loading...