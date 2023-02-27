Bucks co-owner will sell stake to Browns owners for $3.5 billion valuation

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry has reached an agreement to sell his stake in the NBA franchise to Jimmy and Dee Haslam, owners of the Cleveland Browns, for a near-record valuation of $3.5 billion, according to reports from ESPN and the Athletic .

That figure, which still requires league approval, would be the second highest for an NBA team, lower than only the $4 billion Mat Ishbia spent to purchase the Phoenix Suns this month. It would be the third-highest amount for an American professional sports franchise, after the $4.5 billion paid by Walmart heir Rob Walton for the Denver Broncos last June.