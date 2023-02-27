Novak Djokovic breaks Steffi Graf’s record for most weeks ranked No. 1

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Novak Djokovic is ranked No. 1 for the 378th week in his professional career, breaking a record held by Steffi Graf. Djokovic returned to the top of the ATP rankings in January, after he won the Australian Open for a record 10th time. With that victory, the 35-year-old Serb also tied Rafael Nadal with 22 Grand Slam singles titles, the most for any man.

Since 1996, Graf had held the top mark among women or men for the most weeks spent at No. 1.

In comments shared Monday on social media, Djokovic hailed the German icon as “one of the greatest, most legendary tennis players” and said he was “extremely, extremely proud and happy for this achievement.”

Djokovic had surpassed Roger Federer (310) in March 2021 for the most top-ranked weeks by a man. In between Graf and Federer on the all-time overall list, drawn from computerized rankings first installed in the 1970s, are Martina Navratilova (332) and Serena Williams (319).

Making Djokovic’s accomplishment all the more remarkable is how long it took him to ascend the ATP rankings, and the fact that he did not earn rankings points at several recent Grand Slam events.

Mired behind the long-standing dominance of Federer and Nadal, Djokovic spent four years ranked second, third or fourth before finally breaking through in July 2011 at the age of 24. By contrast, Federer and Nadal, who has spent 209 total weeks at No. 1, were both 22 when they first reached the top of the ATP list.

Graf was 18 when she did the same in the WTA in 1987, at which point she began a streak of 186 straight weeks at the top — a tour record eventually tied by Williams. Federer holds the ATP and overall mark with 237 straight weeks at No. 1, while Djokovic’s personal best thus far is 122 consecutive weeks at the top between 2014 and 2016.

When he was 7 years old, Djokovic went on Serbian TV and said his long-term goal was to become world No.1



More recently, Djokovic spent all but two weeks at No. 1 between February 2020 and June 2022 before a tumble caused in part by his inability to compete in last year’s Australian Open. Djokovic was barred from traveling to that tournament and the 2022 U.S. Open because he was unvaccinated against the coronavirus. He competed in Australia this year after that country relaxed its regulations, and he said recently that he hopes to be granted an exemption from U.S. authorities so he can play in tournaments next month in California and Florida.

Djokovic won Wimbledon in 2022, but he garnered no rankings points from that victory after the ATP and WTA removed them in response to the tournament’s decision to bar players from Russia and Belarus.

Fifth in the rankings going into this year’s Australian Open, Djokovic used his win to vault over defending U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, who was No. 1, as well as over Nadal, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Nadal slipped to sixth, with Andrey Rublev moving into the fifth spot. Alcaraz remains second in the rankings this week.

Having won a tuneup tournament just before the Australian Open, and not having competed since his triumph in Melbourne, Djokovic is taking a 12-0 record this season into an ATP 500-level tournament this week in Dubai.

