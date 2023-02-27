Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Terry Holland was different from most college basketball coaches. He had a temper, one that was often on display during games, but Holland — who died on Sunday at the age of 80 after a bout with Alzheimer’s disease — also had a unique way of looking at his job and at himself.

In 1984, a year after Ralph Sampson graduated from the University of Virginia, the Cavaliers made an unlikely run to the Final Four with former walk-on Kenton Edelin and freshman Olden Polynice replacing the three-time national player of the year at center.

Not surprisingly, the Cavaliers struggled through the regular season. They were 17-10 going into the ACC tournament and lost — handily — to Wake Forest in the first round. Holland talked candidly after that game about trying to get his team to regroup to play in the NIT.

Advertisement

The NCAA tournament committee, in a rare display of basketball insight, made Virginia the seventh seed in the East Region and the Cavaliers beat Iona (by one); Arkansas (by two, in overtime); Syracuse (by eight) and Indiana — which had upset No. 1-ranked North Carolina — by two to make the Final Four.

Virginia had reached the Final Four in 1981, Sampson’s sophomore year, but had come up short the next two seasons. Now, with a freshman and a future law school student replacing Sampson, they were back in the Final Four.

I went to see Holland that week in Charlottesville and asked him about his surprisingly calm demeanor on the bench throughout the two weeks of tournament play. “Fair to say,” I asked, “that coaches get more mellow as they get older?”

Holland was only 41 but had been a head coach for 15 years already. He laughed at the question.

Advertisement

“I’ve been trying to say calm because of Othell,” he said, referring to his talented but hot-tempered guard Othell Wilson. “I think he takes a lot of his cues from me. If I get upset, he gets upset. If I’m calm, he usually calm.” He smiled. “Or at least, calmer.”

So, he wasn’t more mellow after five years at Davidson and 10 at Virginia, including four under the white-hot spotlight of Sampson’s presence?

He laughed. “I think I’m supposed to tell everybody that I feel as if a great weight has been lifted from my shoulders, or that I’ve mellowed,” he said. “But you know what, I don’t think coaches get more mellow. If anything, they get more paranoid. The key is recognizing that and maybe stopping yourself when you start to overreact to something. Maybe I’m a little better at that now than I used to be.”

Advertisement

Holland grew up in the tiny town of Clinton, N.C. and was a good enough basketball player to attract the attention of Lefty Driesell, who was building a power at Davidson. He was captain of Driesell’s 1964 team — averaging 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds on a 22-4 team that finished 10th in the final AP poll that season. Holland learned a lot from Driesell and, for as long as I knew him, did a better imitation of Lefty than anyone.

He went to work for Driesell after graduation and eventually succeeded him in 1969 when Driesell left for Maryland. Five years later, he was hired to take over a moribund Virginia program and proceeded to win the ACC tournament, as the sixth seed, in his second season.

“He never had a system,” Old Dominion Coach Jeff Jones, a former Holland player and assistant, said on Monday morning. “He looked at who was on his team and figured out what was the best way to help them succeed. Flexibility was probably his greatest strength.”

The recruitment of Sampson in the spring of 1979 changed Virginia basketball — and Holland’s life. Suddenly, Virginia was no longer a scrappy, competitive team; it was a national power. The Cavaliers won the NIT in 1980 — a season considered a failure by many — and made the Final Four a year later.

With Sampson gone two years later, there was less pressure to win, but still plenty of issues. For much of that season, Virginia was a team divided.

Advertisement

“We really didn’t expect to even make the NCAAs,” Jones said. “When we did, I think everyone decided to just put aside their differences and try to win games. By then, Coach Holland had figured out how to deal with all the different personalities in that locker room. It wasn’t easy.”

The Cavaliers lost in the 1984 Final Four in overtime to a Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston team. The game was eminently winnable — Virginia had the last shot in regulation — but spun the Cougars way in the extra five minutes. After his news conference, I saw Holland in the hallway. He pointed at me: “You think I’m going to be more mellow after that game?” he asked, with the Holland smile on his face.

As it turned out, Holland only coached six more seasons and retired from coaching in 1990 in part because of recurring stomach problems. Jones, who had played for Holland for four years, succeeded him. Holland had won 418 games and was not yet 50, but he never coached again. Instead, he became an athletic director — first at Davidson, then at Virginia and finally at East Carolina, less than 100 miles from where he grew up.

Advertisement

Holland was an excellent coach and a very good administrator. He also didn’t hide from unpleasantness. In the fall of 1984, when Polynice was a sophomore, a story broke about him having been tried and acquitted for plagiarizing a paper as a freshman. Polynice had admitted turning in another student’s paper, but the Virginia student honor committee agreed there were extenuating circumstances and cleared him.

When the story broke just before Thanksgiving, with the Cavaliers en route to Hawaii, I set out to track Holland down. I finally got assistant coach Dave Odom on the phone shortly after the team had reached its hotel. “I’ll ask him,” Odom said. “But I don’t think he’s going to talk to you.”

A few minutes later, Holland called. “How was your trip?” I asked, looking to break any ice I could.

Advertisement

“It was fine,” he said. “Until Dave walked in and said you were chasing me down halfway around the world.” I started to apologize but he broke in. “You’re doing your job, I understand. What do you need.”

In 2015, when I was researching my book on Dean Smith, Jim Valvano and Mike Krzyzewski, I had dinner with Holland, who had coached against all three men. I asked about the shouting match he’d had with Krzyzewski at the 1983 ACC tournament after Virginia had crushed Duke, 109-66. Krzyzewski had accused Holland of running up the score on a helpless team.

“He played Sampson the entire 40 minutes,” Krzyzewski had told me.

“That one’s not fair,” Holland said that night. “Mike and became good friends later, but his memory of that one is just wrong.”

The next day, I got an email from Holland that included the box score from that game. Sampson had played 14 minutes.

“Guess I got it backwards,” Krzyzewski said. “It’s fair to say I was kind of angry that night.”

Holland forgave Krzyzewski, just as he forgave me for hunting him down in Hawaii. He never stopped competing, but he always understood the things that were most important. It’s what made him a class act.

GiftOutline Gift Article