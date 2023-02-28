The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

What questions do you have about D.C. sports and beyond? Ask The Post.

By
February 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EST
Every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Barry Svrluga takes your questions. (Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

All right, folks. Back from vacation and ready to jump right into to it. There’s so much going on!

We have the potential sale of the Washington Commanders. We have the impending college basketball conference tournaments. We have full-blown spring training with full-on rule changes. We have the NHL trade deadline. We have the NFL scouting combine. What else? You tell me!

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

I’ll start answering questions at the normal time — 1 p.m. Tuesday. But please feel free to get them in early at the link below. Thanks in advance!

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage:

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

Loading...