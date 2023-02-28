What questions do you have about D.C. sports and beyond? Ask The Post.

All right, folks. Back from vacation and ready to jump right into to it. There’s so much going on!
I’ll start answering questions at the normal time — 1 p.m. Tuesday. But please feel free to get them in early at the link below. Thanks in advance!
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage:
Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.