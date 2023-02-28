Boys’ basketball Top 20: St. John’s holds onto top spot after WCAC title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Daquan Davis turned the corner, blowing past his man and rocketing toward the hoop. As the clock ticked under five seconds, two Paul VI forwards closed in on the St. John’s junior, giving him an increasingly small passage to the rim. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Davis slid between the towering defenders and laid the ball in, giving St. John’s a lead and creating a deafening response inside American University’s Bender Arena.

“I felt like I needed to get my team a basket,” Davis said simply. “And that’s exactly what I did.”

With their 65-63 win over Paul VI Monday night, the Cadets earned the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference crown and affirmed themselves as the top team in the D.C. area. They were among several local programs to take home hardware in a wild week of hoops.

On Sunday, Sidwell Friends won its own conference title by defeating St. Andrew’s, 47-42, in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championship. The Quakers’ only conference loss this winter came in a late January game against the Lions, so Sunday’s victory served as a definitive statement of its MAC dominance.

Advertisement

In Virginia, all three programs included in this week’s rankings captured region titles. Hayfield, Patriot and South Lakes move on the Class 6 state bracket, where the quarterfinals kick off Friday.

1. St. John’s (29-2) Last ranked: 1

The Cadets won their first WCAC title since 2016.

2. Paul VI (29-3) LR: 2

The Panthers saw an undefeated conference run end just short of a title.

3. Bullis (25-2) LR: 3

The Bulldogs had a week off between the Interstate Athletic Conference tournament and the Maryland Private School Tournament.

4. Sidwell Friends (24-4) LR: 4

The Quakers held off No. 12 St. Andrew’s to win the MAC tournament, making them outright champions in one of the area’s toughest leagues.

5. Hayfield (27-1) LR: 5

The Hawks topped Edison, 69-66, to win the Virginia 6C region for a third straight season.

6. Patriot (26-3) LR: 7

Advertisement

The Pioneers pounded Forest Park, 68-48, to win the Virginia 6B region bracket.

7. Riverdale Baptist (27-3) LR: 9

The Crusaders went 2-1 at the National Association of Christian Athletes tournament, finishing in third place.

8. Gonzaga (24-8) LR: 8

The Eagles fell to rival St. John’s in a tight WCAC semifinal.

9. Bishop McNamara (23-7) LR: 6

The Mustangs lost to No. 8 Gonzaga in the quarterfinals of the WCAC tournament.

10. Jackson-Reed (26-7) LR: 10

After being upset in the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association semifinals, the Tigers turn their attention to this week’s D.C. state tournament.

11. Shabach Christian (26-6) LR: 11

The Eagles will be taking part in the Maryland Private School Tournament this week.

12. St. Andrew’s (22-6) LR: 12

The Lions fell to No. 4 Sidwell Friends by four in the MAC title game.

Advertisement

13. Friendship Tech (25-5) LR: 15

After a stellar regular season, the Titans will try to prove their worth in the DCSAA bracket.

14. Churchill (20-3) LR: 17

The Bulldogs won the Montgomery County championship on a buzzer-beater.

15. Largo (17-6) LR: 20

The Lions toppled No. 17 Wise to win the Prince George’s County title game.

16. DeMatha (19-11) LR: 16

After falling to Paul VI in the WCAC tournament, the Stags will have another shot at a title the Maryland Private School Tournament.

17. Wise (20-3) LR: 14

The Pumas fell to No. 15 Largo in the Prince George’s County championship game.

18. Bard (21-7) LR: 19

The DCIAA champions will be the team to beat in the DCSAA A bracket.

19. Damascus (21-2) LR: 18

The Hornets lost to No. 14 Churchill in the Montgomery County title game.

20. South Lakes (24-3) LR: NR

The Seahawks’ last loss came in December.

Dropped out: No. 13 Battlefield

On the bubble: Edison, Landon, Meade, McKinley Tech

GiftOutline Gift Article