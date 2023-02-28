Maryland’s Diamond Miller is a unanimous first team all-Big Ten selection

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Diamond Miller made it three straight seasons on the all-Big Ten team as she and her Maryland teammates piled up the all-conference awards Tuesday. The senior guard was a unanimous first-team selection by both the media and coaches after being named to the second team as a junior and first team as a sophomore by both voting groups. She is expected to be one of the top picks in the WNBA draft after leading the Terrapins with 19.9 points (third in the conference) and 6.4 rebounds per game. The scoring average is the highest for a Maryland player since two-time WNBA all-star Brionna Jones in 2016-17.

Sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers was named first team by the media and second team by the coaches while also being voted to the all-defense team by both groups. Senior guard Abby Meyers earned second-team honors from both voting groups and senior forward Faith Masonius was given the sportsmanship award.

Iowa guard and national player of the year candidate Caitlin Clark was named player of the year, Indiana center Mackenzie Holmes was voted defensive player of the year and Indiana Coach Teri Moren was tabbed coach of the year. Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon won the freshman of the year award while Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke took was awarded sixth player of the year. The media and coaches had identical selections for the four individual awards and the coach of the year.

Advertisement

Sellers averaged 14.3 points, 5 rebounds and led the team with 3.2 assists. She nearly doubled her scoring output after averaging 7.7 points as a freshman.

Meyers put up 14.3 points per game in her only season at Maryland while also recording 5.4 rebounds per game. She was the Ivy League player of the year last season before transferring from Princeton.

The Big Ten Tournament begins Wednesday with No. 13 seed Penn State facing No. 12 seed Minnesota and No. 14-seed Northwestern playing the No. 11 seed Rutgers.

Maryland (24-5, 15-3) finished tied with Iowa with second-best record in the Big Ten and has the No. 3 seed and a double-bye in the tournament after the Hawkeyes beat regular season champion Indiana on the final day of conference play. Illinois, the No. 6 seed, faces the winner of Northwestern and Rutgers on Thursday and Maryland will play the winner of that game in the quarterfinals at 9 p.m. Friday.

GiftOutline Gift Article