Girls’ basketball Top 20: Georgetown Visitation ends Sidwell’s reign at No. 1

The game looked out of hand for Georgetown Visitation on Sunday, as games often feel against Sidwell Friends. And then, slowly but surely, it wasn’t. With a second-half push and the exploits of its impressive senior class, the Cubs upended Sidwell in the Independent School League championship game, breaking a local winning streak — and spot atop the rankings — that Sidwell held since the start of the 2021-22 season.

On Monday at American University, St. John’s grabbed its second consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title over Paul VI, similarly taking hold of the game in the third quarter and never looking back. As a result, the Cadets occupy the No. 2 spot. With Sidwell at No. 3, the top three teams will vie for the end-of-season top spot in the upcoming District of Columbia State Athletic Association tournament.

In Northern Virginia, Osbourn Park and Robinson repeated as champions in their regional tournaments, and both programs hope to dethrone Madison, the defending state champions. Tuscarora, the area’s top Class 4 team, won its first region title in program history. In Maryland, Wise and Churchill enter the rankings after winning their county championships.

1. Georgetown Visitation (22-4) Last Ranked: 3

The Cubs became the first local team since March 2020 to defeat Sidwell Friends, winning the ISL AA championship, 60-57.

2. St. John’s (25-6) LR: 4

The Cadets repeated as WCAC champions on Monday, defeating No. 5 Paul VI 48-36.

3. Sidwell Friends (26-3) LR: 1

After a nearly two-year run atop the rankings, the Quakers drop out of the top spot with their loss in the ISL title game.

4. Bishop McNamara (21-6) LR: 2

The Mustangs lost for the first time since December, falling to Paul VI in the WCAC semifinals.

5. Paul VI (20-10) LR: 7

The Panthers avenged earlier losses to No. 4 Bishop McNamara in the WCAC semifinal but ultimately fell to No. 2 St. John’s in the title game.

6. Shabach Christian (22-9) LR: 5

The Eagles went 2-1 at the National Association of Christian Athletes (NACA) tournament in Tennessee.

7. Howard (22-1) LR: 6

The Lions hope to return to the Maryland Class 3A state title game.

8. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (27-0) LR: 9

The Saints captured their first Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland title since 2013 and completed an undefeated season.

9. Glen Burnie (20-2) LR: 8

The Gophers began their quest for a Maryland Class 4A title with a win over Reservoir on Monday.

10. Osbourn Park (23-4) LR: 12

The Yellow Jackets won their third consecutive region 6B title with a shellacking of Gainesville.

11. Virginia Academy (21-8) LR: 11

The Patriots performed well at the NACA tournament and will begin the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs Wednesday.

12. Bullis (18-10) LR: 10

The Bulldogs fell to No. 1 Georgetown Visitation in the ISL semifinals.

13. Robinson (26-3) LR: 14

The Rams won back-to-back region 6C titles and will play Oakton in the first round on Friday.

14. Mount Zion Prep (21-11) LR: 13

The Warriors impressed against nationally ranked programs this season.

15. C.H. Flowers (19-3) LR: 17

The Jaguars hope to have another deep postseason run in them after last year’s trip to the state semifinals.

16. Tuscarora (24-2) LR: 20

The Huskies, led by senior Grace Middleton and junior Alysa Carrigan, won the first regional championship in program history.

17. Maret (18-9) LR: 15

The Frogs lost to No. 3 Sidwell by 24 points in the ISL semifinal round.

18. Dunbar (16-4) LR: 19

The Crimson Tide, fresh off a DCIAA title, open the DCSAA tournament against Maret on Tuesday.

19. Churchill (20-2) LR: Not ranked

The Bulldogs avenged a regular season loss against Clarksburg to win the Montgomery County title.

20. Wise (20-3) LR: NR

The Pumas defeated Oxon Hill in the Prince George’s County title game, 52-40.

Dropped out: No. 16 Pallotti, No. 17 Oxon Hill

On the bubble: Briar Woods, Flint Hill, Madison, Meridian, Oxon Hill

