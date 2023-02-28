LIV Golf, the PGA’s Saudi-backed rival, struggled for viewers in TV debut

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed renegade golf tour, kicked off its second season over the weekend. Charles Howell III shot a final-round 63 to win the tournament in Mexico, but the real milestone was that LIV Golf was on TV in the United States for the first time. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But in LIV’S first head-to-head TV matchup against the rival PGA Tour, the long-standing tour was the viewership winner.

According to Nielsen metrics shared with The Post, LIV’s event drew an average of 286,000 viewers on Saturday on the CW Network and 291,000 on Sunday.

NBC drew an average of 1.6 million viewers Saturday for the Honda Classic, a low-profile tournament that featured few of the tour’s big names. On Sunday, NBC recorded 2.4 million viewers, which was the third most-watched sporting event of the day, behind the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks on ABC and NASCAR’s Auto Club 400 on Fox.

There are some caveats to the golf data. These linear TV numbers do not include viewers that streamed the events on NBC’s Peacock or on LIV’s app. And the PGA Tour event was available in more homes than LIV’s tournament because a number of CW stations opted out of airing the tournament to show other programming.

LIV streamed all of its events on YouTube, DAZN and its website in the United States in its inaugural season. Viewership was low, and the league said a TV partner here was a top priority. LIV had talks with a number of networks and streamers, including Amazon and Apple, and eventually found a home on the CW, not a traditional home for live sports but a channel that has wide distribution across the country. Nexstar Media Group, which has ambitions to grow the network into a competitor with the more established broadcast networks, assumed a 75 percent stake a year ago.

To LIV’s backers, it is a well-funded competition in professional golf, a market that has been dominated for decades by the PGA Tour, and a way for top golfers to earn far higher paydays. To its detractors, the league, which is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is an attempt to paper over the country’s human-rights records.

The broadcast on the CW over the weekend looked a lot like traditional golf but with a few twists. LIV’s “Golf, but Louder” slogan meant that music could be heard in the background at some holes, a noted departure from the whispers on the PGA Tour. The players wore matching shirts to designate LIV’s team format. And shorts, too.

LIV expanded this season from eight events to 14 events and the team format differentiates it from the PGA Tour. LIV events are three rounds, instead of four, and are condensed to fit into shorter TV windows.

