A guide to early March Madness: What to know about the first conference tournaments

Team to beat: Top-seeded Morehead State has lost only once over its past 12 games. The Eagles operate at one of the nation’s slowest paces, ranking 341st out of 363 Division I teams in adjusted possessions per game. Morehead State’s depth is its strength: No player averages more than 32 minutes per game, but eight players who will be available for the OVC tournament average at least 10.

Watch out for: Tennessee Tech earned the No. 2 seed despite its 15-16 overall record, and No. 3 seed Tennessee Martin has lost five of its past eight games. Whoever wins the OVC very possibly could be headed to an NCAA tournament play-in game in Dayton, Ohio, because the conference’s overall strength has suffered in its first year without Murray State and Belmont, which both departed for the Missouri Valley after last season. Seventh-seeded Southern Indiana and eighth-seeded Lindenwood are both first-year Division I programs and are ineligible for the NCAA tournament. If either wins the OVC, the tournament runner-up will receive the conference’s automatic bid.