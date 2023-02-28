A guide to early March Madness: What to know about the first conference tournaments

Here’s a quick look at what to expect from the early conference tournaments.
All times Eastern.
Ohio Valley
Championship game: Saturday, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Team to beat: Top-seeded Morehead State has lost only once over its past 12 games. The Eagles operate at one of the nation’s slowest paces, ranking 341st out of 363 Division I teams in adjusted possessions per game. Morehead State’s depth is its strength: No player averages more than 32 minutes per game, but eight players who will be available for the OVC tournament average at least 10.
Watch out for: Tennessee Tech earned the No. 2 seed despite its 15-16 overall record, and No. 3 seed Tennessee Martin has lost five of its past eight games. Whoever wins the OVC very possibly could be headed to an NCAA tournament play-in game in Dayton, Ohio, because the conference’s overall strength has suffered in its first year without Murray State and Belmont, which both departed for the Missouri Valley after last season. Seventh-seeded Southern Indiana and eighth-seeded Lindenwood are both first-year Division I programs and are ineligible for the NCAA tournament. If either wins the OVC, the tournament runner-up will receive the conference’s automatic bid.
Big South
Championship game: Sunday, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)
Team to beat: UNC Asheville, the tournament’s top seed, has lost only once since the calendar turned to 2023 and has tied the program regular season record with 24 wins. The Bulldogs’ offense runs through senior big man Drew Pember, a Tennessee transfer who is the first player in Big South history to lead the conference in scoring average, rebounds and blocks. Sixth-year guard Tajion Jones this season became the program’s all-time leading scorer and is the only other Bulldogs player to average double figures in scoring.
Watch out for: Second-seeded Longwood, which earned its first NCAA tournament bid last season, has consecutive seasons of at least 20 victories for the first time in its history. No. 3 seed Radford suffered single-digit road losses to Notre Dame, VCU and Kansas State early in the season but has stumbled down the stretch, losing four of its final six games against conference foes. Plus, Highlanders Coach Darris Nichols was arrested on a DUI charge last week.
Missouri Valley
Championship game: Sunday, 2 p.m. (CBS)
Team to beat: Bradley won the MVC regular season title for the first time since 1995-96 and is looking for just its third NCAA tournament bid over the past 27 seasons. The Braves have won 10 straight. Dutch forward Rienk Mast, a contender for MVC player of the year, injured his ankle in Sunday’s regular season finale but said afterward he would be okay for Arch Madness.
Watch out for: Drake, the No. 2 seed, scored a nonconference win over possible NCAA tournament team Mississippi State early in the season and split its season series with Bradley, clobbering the Braves by 25 on Jan. 15. Keep tabs on fifth-seeded Indiana State, which leads the nation in two-point shooting percentage (59.1 percent) and ranks higher in terms of Ken Pomeroy rating than No. 3 Southern Illinois and No. 4 Belmont.
Atlantic Sun
Championship game: Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
Team to beat: We’ll put Liberty in this spot even though the Flames are the No. 2 seed (DraftKings lists Liberty as a -230 favorite to win the tournament). Darius McGhee, a 5-9 guard and the three-time Atlantic Sun player of the year, is the nation’s fourth-highest scorer at 22.3 points per game and takes 38.8 percent of the Flames’ shots, a percentage that ranks second nationally. Liberty averages 28.1 three-point attempts per game, seventh in the nation, and leads the nation in defensive rebound percentage, corralling nearly 80 percent of its opponents’ missed shots.
Watch out for: Kennesaw State won more than 14 regular season games for the first time in its Division I history and earned the tournament’s top seed because it scored the head-to-head tiebreaker over Liberty; the Owls will host the tournament final should they advance that far. Fourth-seeded Stetson shoots 38.8 percent from three-point range (ninth nationally) and gets 40 percent of its scoring from long distance, which also ranks ninth in the nation but only third in the Atlantic Sun behind Liberty and seventh-seeded North Florida (which lost to Bellarmine in Monday’s tournament opener).
Southern
Championship game: Monday, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Team to beat: No. 1 seed Furman is the only SoCon team to rank inside the top 100 of Pomeroy’s ratings (the Paladins were 89th as of Monday) and is looking for its first NCAA tournament bid in 43 years. The Paladins boast two of the top five scorers in the conference with fifth-year seniors Mike Bothwell (17.9 points per game) and Jalen Slawson (15.7), and Slawson ranks fourth in rebounding average (7.3).
Watch out for: Second-seeded Samford boasted the same 15-3 conference record as Furman but lost both regular season meetings to the Paladins. No. 3 seed UNC Greensboro has the conference’s top defense and one of its best guards in Keyshaun Langley, who is shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range and tied for the conference lead in steals per game (1.8).
Sun Belt
Championship game: Monday, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Team to beat: Marshall is the No. 3 seed but rates out higher than any other Sun Belt team in terms of Pomeroy’s rankings. The Thundering Herd runs at a frenetic pace, leading the nation at only 14.9 seconds per possession. Senior Taevion Kinsey is 15 points away from breaking the program’s career scoring record, and he and fellow senior Andrew Taylor rank 1-2 in the conference in scoring.
Watch out for: Southern Mississippi lost two of its final four games but earned the tournament’s top seed. The Golden Eagles have been to the NCAA tournament only once since 1991. No. 2 seed Louisiana and No. 4 seed James Madison are right next to each other in Pomeroy’s ratings (Nos. 96 and 95, respectively, as of Monday).
Colonial
Championship game: Tuesday, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Team to beat: No. 2 seed College of Charleston is 28-3, with one of its losses coming to North Carolina way back on Nov. 11. The Cougars wear down opponents on offense, averaging 71.2 adjusted possessions per game (No. 27 in the country), while also holding foes to just 31 percent shooting from three-point range (34th nationally).
Watch out for: Hofstra defeated College of Charleston on the road in the teams’ lone meeting this season to win the conference tiebreaker and the No. 1 seed. The Pride has lost just once this calendar year and features guard Aaron Estrada, whose 20.3 points per game ranked 21st nationally as of Monday.
Horizon
Championship game: Tuesday, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Team to beat: Youngstown State, which has never made the NCAA tournament, boasts one of the nation’s most efficient offenses and earned the tournament’s top seed. Senior guard Dwayne Cohill ranked among the conference top 10 in scoring, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, assists and steals, while Adrian Nelson and Malek Green ranked first and seventh, respectively, in rebounding.
Watch out for: Milwaukee was picked to finish ninth in the Horizon preseason poll but earned the tournament’s No. 2 seed. Fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky has won four of five entering the tournament, with the only loss coming by just one point at third-seeded Cleveland State. Defending Horizon champion Wright State has the conference’s third-best Pomeroy ranking (179 as of Monday) but is seeded just seventh.
Northeast
Championship game: Tuesday, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Team to beat: Only one team in the country has a KenPom offensive rating worse than Merrimack. Nonetheless, the Warriors earned the tournament’s top seed despite their 15-16 overall record. Merrimack, which has won eight in a row, forces turnovers on 26.4 percent of its opponents’ possessions, which leads the nation. The Warriors also are tops nationally in steal percentage.
Watch out for: Fifth-seeded Wagner actually is the NEC’s top-ranked team in the Pomeroy rankings. The Seahawks rebound well, force a respectable number of turnovers and hold opponents to 31.5 percent shooting from three-point range, which ranks 49th in the nation. The Seahawks and second-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson are the only two NEC teams with overall winning records (suffice to say, the Northeast is another conference whose champion seems destined for a play-in game).
West Coast
Championship game: Tuesday, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Teams to beat: The WCC is again a two-horse race between top-seeded Saint Mary’s and No. 2 Gonzaga, who both received byes into Monday’s semifinals. The two teams split the season series, with both winning on their home courts. The Gaels rank seventh nationally in terms of defensive efficiency, while the Bulldogs lead Division I in offensive efficiency.
Watch out for: Third-seeded Santa Clara enters the WCC tournament on a seven-game winning streak, and four of its five conference losses were to Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga. The Broncos are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the nation at 37.6 percent.
Summit
Championship game: Tuesday, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
Team to beat: Two years after its run to the NCAA tournament Sweet 16, top-seeded Oral Roberts again is the cream of the Summit crop, going 27-4 in the regular season, running the table in league play and sporting a national-best 14-game winning streak. The Golden Eagles’ losses came to Saint Mary’s and Houston (two teams that will earn high NCAA tournament seeds) plus Utah State and New Mexico (both on the bubble). As of Tuesday, Oral Roberts ranked in the top 25 nationally in three-point percentage, two-point percentage and free throw percentage.
Watch out for: Second-seeded South Dakota State is Oral Roberts’s closest competitor, losing by just four to the Golden Eagles in the regular season finale. Free throw shooting is crucial in March, and the Jackrabbits rank third nationally at 79.6 percent.
Southland
Championship game: March 8, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Team to beat: Texas A&M Corpus Christi, the top seed, is paced by point guard Terrion Murdix, who ranks in the top 25 nationally in assists and steals. Forward Isaac Mushila averages nearly a double-double and excels at getting to the foul line (he made 19 of 24 on Saturday against Northwestern State), and the Islanders as a whole shoot free throws well, ranking sixth nationally at 79.5 percent.
Watch out for: No. 2 seed Northwestern State (20-10) posted its first winning record since 2014-15 and is looking for its first NCAA tournament berth since 2012-13. Senior guard DeMarcus Sharp has four games with at least 32 points this season.
Patriot League
Championship game: March 8, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Team to beat: Colgate went 17-1 in Patriot League play to earn the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and will have home-court advantage throughout. The Raiders, who feature the Patriot League coach of the year (Matt Langel), player of the year (Tucker Richardson) and defensive player of the year (Keegan Records), are the nation’s top three-point shooting team at 40.7 percent and rank 13th in two-point percentage (56.3).
Watch out for: It’s been 25 years since second-seeded Navy made the NCAA tournament, but the Midshipmen have an outside chance to return this year despite being one of the nation’s shortest teams (only two regular rotation players stand taller than 6 feet 6). Fourth-seeded Army never has made the Big Dance, but guard Jalen Rucker was the Patriot League’s second-leading scorer and forward Ethan Roberts was named conference rookie of the year.
Big Sky
Championship game: March 8, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Team to beat: Eastern Washington won 18 straight at one point to lock up the tournament’s top seed. Only one Eagles player ranked among the Big Sky’s top 10 in scoring — forward Steele Venters came in at only No. 10 at 15.1 points per game — but eight of them average at least 5.3 points per game and all five of EWU’s usual starters stand at least 6-6 (in Pomeroy’s average-height statistic, the Eagles rank ninth nationally). EWU’s effective field goal percentage of 56.2 ranks sixth in the country.
Watch out for: Second-seeded Montana State defeated Eastern Washington in the regular season finale and lost by only three in its first meeting with the Eagles. The Bobcats excel at getting to the free throw line, where they get 24.1 percent of their points (a percentage exceeded by only three teams).