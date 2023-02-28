Then Michigan rattled off defeats of Michigan State, Rutgers and Wisconsin to improve to 17-12. And things could get even better this week if the Wolverines can pick off one of Illinois (Thursday) or Indiana (Sunday) on the road.
Yes, that ugly Central Michigan loss is still sitting there. Michigan’s Quadrant 1 record is 3-10, not great but also not disqualifying. It owns victories at Northwestern and Rutgers and knocked off Pittsburgh on a neutral floor. And the Wolverines are playing arguably as well as at any point of the season, winning six of their last eight.
As a result, Juwan Howard’s team is close to inclusion in the 68-team field. Michigan still needs to produce results, but there are opportunities right in front of the Wolverines to do so. As February segues to March, that’s about all a borderline tournament team can ask for.
Field notes
Last four included: Mississippi State, West Virginia, Wisconsin, North Carolina
First four on the outside: Michigan, Oklahoma State, Utah State, Arizona State
Next four on the outside: Penn State, College of Charleston, New Mexico, Clemson
Moving in: Hofstra, Furman, Grambling, Kennesaw State, North Carolina, Toledo
Moving out: Alcorn State, College of Charleston, Kent State, Liberty, Oklahoma State, Samford
Conference call: Big Ten (9), SEC (8), Big 12 (7), ACC (6), Big East (5), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (3), American Athletic (2), West Coast (2)
Bracket projection: South vs. West; Midwest vs. East
South Region
It would behoove Mississippi State to sweep its final two regular season games (South Carolina at home and at Vanderbilt) for a few reasons. The Bulldogs definitely don’t want a home loss to the Gamecocks on their ledger, and they also don’t want to risk getting stuck playing on the first day of the SEC tournament. … Virginia is clinging to a spot on the No. 4 line after losing to Boston College and North Carolina last week. The Cavaliers’ hold on a short trip to Greensboro for the opening weekend is slipping. …
Oral Roberts is the only team to go undefeated in league play this season. The Golden Eagles own Division I’s longest winning streak (14 games) and have taken 24 of 25 games since Thanksgiving. … It was a good week for Southern Cal, sweeping Colorado and Utah on the road for a pair of (tenuous) Quadrant 1 victories. A split at home with Arizona and Arizona State this week would go a long way toward cementing the Trojans’ place in the field.
West Region
Connecticut makes it back to the No. 4 line after beating Providence last week. The Huskies have won six of seven and close the regular season against DePaul (home) and Villanova (road). … Auburn suddenly finds itself in some danger. The Tigers remain in the top 40 of all six metrics on the NCAA team sheets, but they’re 2-8 in Quadrant 1 games. A victory over Alabama (Wednesday in Tuscaloosa) or Tennessee (Saturday at home) would go a long way. …
Kentucky’s four-game winning streak has vaulted it from the edge of the field to a solid No. 7 seed. The Wildcats are trending up with Vanderbilt and Arkansas still to come this week. … If Rutgers makes the field — and even if it avoids Dayton — it will look back at Sunday’s comeback from a 19-point second-half deficit at Penn State as a big part of what allowed it to happen. Offense is hard for the Scarlet Knights, but their defense continues to carry them.
Midwest Region
Wisconsin has alternated losses and wins over its last nine games, a trend that shouldn’t last more than one more game. If the sequence continues, the Badgers will beat Purdue in Madison and then lose at Minnesota. The latter would be an abysmal development for a borderline tournament team. … It’s a sneaky-important week for Maryland, which is safely in the field but gets a pair of Quadrant 1 opportunities at Ohio State and Penn State. The Terrapins’ profile could use a little bit more road heft to improve their seeding. …
Nevada became the second Mountain West at-large contender to trip up against Wyoming, losing at altitude on Monday night for a Quadrant 3 setback. The Wolf Pack could find itself in play-in territory after taking its first dubious loss of the season. … Memphis continues to stitch together a quietly effective profile short on both high-end victories and glaring missteps. The Tigers have won 10 of 12 (the losses coming by a point in overtime against Tulane and by eight at Houston) and could effectively lock themselves into the field with a victory Thursday at SMU.
East Region
The Atlantic 10 and Missouri Valley are on track to be one-bid leagues in the same year for the first time since 1990. VCU doesn’t have a Quadrant 1 victory heading into a potential regular season clincher Tuesday against Saint Louis, and neither does Bradley entering Arch Madness later this week. …
When conference tournaments begin, the method of choosing a one-bid league representative for this exercise changes from best NET among teams with the fewest league losses to who is the top remaining seed still alive. That’s why Hofstra and Kennesaw State are in this field in place of College of Charleston and Liberty, respectively.