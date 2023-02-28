Longtime Blackhawks star Patrick Kane set to join Rangers in trade

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After 16 years in Chicago, longtime Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is on the move. The three-time Stanley Cup winner is set to be traded to the New York Rangers, per multiple reports Tuesday, with Chicago receiving two draft picks in return. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Blackhawks will receive a conditional second-round pick and a standard fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, according to ESPN. The Arizona Coyotes will reportedly take on some of Kane’s salary to help facilitate the deal, receiving a future pick from New York in return.

The long-rumored deal comes days before the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline and ends weeks of speculation about Kane’s future. The 34-year-old winger was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season and the Blackhawks, currently tied for last place in the Western Conference at 21-33-5, have publicly stated they are entering a rebuilding period.

Advertisement

“We’re going to look at more of a rebuild here,” General Manager Kyle Davidson told NBC Sports Chicago this past March. “There are some things that we really need to fix that are going to take time. We’re not going to put a timeline on it, whether it’s three, five [years], I don’t have that answer right now. That will be determined as we proceed.”

Kane, the No. 1 overall pick in 2007, has played well in Chicago this season, tallying 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games. Those numbers add to his robust career totals: In 1,161 games for the Blackhawks, Kane had 446 goals and 779 assists. In addition to the Stanley Cup trophies, Kane — a nine-time all-star — has also won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player and the Art Ross Trophy for leading the league in points.

Kane is the second high-profile winger acquired by the Rangers this month. On Feb. 9, the St. Louis Blues shipped four-time all-star Vladimir Tarasenko to New York in exchange for forward Sammy Blais, prospect Hunter Skinner, a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2024.

Advertisement

Some around the league believed that deal might table the Kane talks, and the veteran himself had a negative reaction to the news.

“It’s not like the happiest I’ve been to hear about a trade,” Kane later told reporters. “If things were going to happen, that was a team I was definitely looking at. It seems like they kind of filled their void and went ahead and made a deal. So it is what it is.”

The Rangers, currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, were not done there. Kane, a Buffalo native, had a full no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he could choose his next destination. Last week, the Athletic reported Kane was only considering the Rangers in a potential move. He missed the last two games for the Blackhawks, sitting out as his future was sorted.

GiftOutline Gift Article