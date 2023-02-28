Rafael Nadal will skip Indian Wells, Miami tournaments while rehabbing

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rafael Nadal, still limited by the hip injury he suffered in the Australian Open, said Tuesday he will not compete in spring tournaments in the United States. Nadal, who lost in the second round of the Australian Open in January, officially withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open March 6-19 in Indian Wells, Calif., and tweeted that he would also miss the March 20-April 2 Miami Open. The 36-year-old Nadal, a three-time champion in Indian Wells and last year’s runner-up, did offer hope for his return to the U.S. later in the summer.

“Very sad not to be there,” he tweeted along with two videos of his workouts. “I’ll miss all my U.S. fans but I hope to see them later this year during the summer swing.”

In another tweet, he admitted that “it’s been a while” since he’d offered an update on his health. “Took my time off, started rehab, gym and physiotherapy as instructed by the doctors. Getting ready to come back the in the best conditions [sic].”

Nadal seems likely to focus on the clay-court season ahead of the May 28-June 11 French Open, a Grand Slam tournament he has won 14 times.

Novak Djokovic, with whom Nadal is tied for the all-time lead in men’s Grand Slam singles championships with 22, is unlikely to appear in California or Florida, either. Because he is unvaccinated against the coronavirus, Djokovic has had to seek special permission from American authorities to enter the United States, with the Transportation Security Administration’s vaccination requirement for foreign air travelers in place at least until mid-April.

“Everything is currently in the process,” Djokovic, who this week broke Steffi Graf’s record with 378 weeks as the world’s No. 1 player, said recently of his appeal to authorities. “I have a big desire to be there. “I am really thankful to the Indian Wells and Miami tournament [officials] and community for their support publicly and they would like me to be able to play in their tournaments.”

