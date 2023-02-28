Bradley Beal hits season high as Wizards fight to the finish in Atlanta

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — That the Washington Wizards played like their postseason lives depended on the outcome Tuesday at State Farm Arena made sense. Washington was trying to avoid a three-game slide coming out of the all-star break, sure, but the matchup had the strong sense it was merely a preview of things to come — not the two remaining bouts the Wizards and Hawks have in the regular season, but in April’s play-in tournament.

Eighth-seeded Atlanta and tenth-seeded Washington both scrapped in the final minutes of a tight game, but the Wizards emerged with a 119-116 win replete with strong defense late, offensive contributions from up and down the roster, acute attention to detail and a season-high 37 points from Bradley Beal.

They also spoiled Hawks Coach Quin Snyder’s first day on the job.

“We got timely stops, and a number of guys ... all made plays, that’s just the way I think it’s going to have to be,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “These games are going to get tighter, they’re going to be more physical as you get down the stretch, as the stakes get compressed a bit. I think it’s a good experience, we had to find a way. I thought we did that tonight.”

Advertisement

It was Kyle Kuzma who gave the Wizards an edge late when they trailed by one with 3:06 to play. He reached along with guard Delon Wright to collect a bad pass from Atlanta’s Trae Young, and Kuzma thundered down the court for a dunk that put Washington up 114-113. The teams traded leads until Daniel Gafford hit a free throw and followed it up with a block on Young’s layup attempt on the other end — one of three demoralizing blocks the Wizards produced in the final 2 minutes 30 seconds.

A three-pointer by Young made it a one-point game with just more than 30 seconds to go, and Beal worked his way to the edge of the lane to bank in the go-ahead jumper with 8.9 seconds left. Young got two last-second chances for a three-pointer to tie the game but both clanged against the rim.

“We never gave in,” Kuzma said. “I think we did a great job of really taking it possession by possession and giving ourselves a chance. Not turning the ball over, not making dumb plays down the stretch. … It was a big gutsy win. We needed it. You can’t lose three in a row off the break.”

Advertisement

Beal’s season high was thanks to a devilish fourth quarter in which he scored 12 points and had just one turnover. He led a Wizards team playing without starters Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Monte Morris (back) for the second straight game. Kuzma added 28 points, while Deni Avdija had four points and 13 rebounds starting in Porzingis’s place. Gafford had 13 points, 12 rebounds and was everywhere in a huge fourth quarter.

Young led seven Atlanta scorers in double figures with 31 points.

After disappointing losses to the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls, Washington (29-32) acted like the pesky little brother the Hawks couldn’t shake Tuesday.

The Wizards didn’t rattle when Atlanta (31-31) started to heat up from the three-point line in the third quarter and Young went off for 16 points. It helped that foul calls kept disrupting the Hawks’ flow on offense, but Washington stayed calm even when its transition defense faltered and gave up three-pointers — Atlanta had eight in the second half.

Advertisement

Onyeka Okongwu rose up for a big block on Beal with the Hawks up 83-75 and was called for a foul, but Snyder won his coach’s challenge as the crowd roared in response. It might have been a turning point with 3:08 left in the quarter, but Beal went to the line anyway since Okongwu had two consecutive fouls. Backup point guard Jordan Goodwin hit a floater to get the Wizards back to business as usual.

“For the most part we know if we play with this type of effort, we’ll give ourselves a chance,” Beal said. “Offensively Kuz got us going. … I closed it, and it’s like, we have enough in here. When we get [Porzingis] back, that’s even better. We have enough to offensively close. We just have to make sure we stay locked in defensively.”

Here’s what else you need to know about the Wizards’ win:

Porzingis, Morris sit again

Porzingis did some shooting work Tuesday morning but missed his second straight game with left knee soreness after Avdija rolled into him while falling during Friday’s loss to the Knicks. Morris did not participate in the shoot-around and missed his second straight game with lower back soreness.

Goodwin at the point

With Morris sidelined, Unseld again deployed recent convert Goodwin at point guard. The 24-year-old signed a standard deal last week after playing most of the season on a two-way deal and brought his usual energy to Tuesday’s game. He had a pair of strong buckets in the third quarter and was productive dishing four assists and nabbing two steals in 18 minutes.

Gafford’s double-double

Gafford has been at the heart of the Wizards’ solid rebounding of late. He was a huge presence during the fourth quarter Tuesday, scoring seven points, grabbing five boards, coming up with a big block on a layup from Young and dishing five assists.

GiftOutline Gift Article