Can a Big Ten women’s basketball team win a national title?

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINNEAPOLIS — When the latest NCAA top 16 reveal was released, the Big Ten ate up nearly a third of the slots with five teams. The selection committee put out two February glimpses of what things could look like on Selection Sunday and the Big Ten had the most teams in the second and final peek as the Pac-12 and ACC had three apiece.

The conference, however, hasn’t gotten the same national attention that others around the country have. What is expected be a highly competitive Big Ten Tournament tipped off Wednesday in Minneapolis, and it’s another chance to get a little more nationwide respect.

“I’m not sure if it’s ever been better,” said Minnesota Coach Lindsay Whalen, who led the Gophers to the program’s only Final Four as a player in 2004.

The SEC (two top 16 teams) and Pac-12 are often considered the top leagues in the nation. Defending champion South Carolina and its undefeated season has, rightfully, been the most talked about program while Connecticut always dominates headlines despite an injury-riddled season. Utah has become a darling with its surprising rise and LSU, with high-profile coach Kim Mulkey and player of the year candidate Angel Reese, has consistently been in the news.

Indiana won the Big Ten with just two losses all season but hasn’t moved the needle like the previously-mentioned teams despite being the No. 2-ranked program in the country. Maryland has moved up to No. 5 in the AP poll and won 11 of its last 12 games, and Ohio State was ranked No. 2 in the country for a stretch before injuries ravaged the rotation. Iowa has probably gotten the most love in the league, and a lot of that comes from the attention commanded by national player of the year candidate Caitlin Clark.

Advertisement

“As we continue to push farther in the NCAA tournament, I think more noise will get made and spoke of,” said Penn State Coach Carolyn Kieger, who called the conference the best in the nation. “Maybe it’ll take one of the Big Ten’s [teams] to win a national championship here in the next couple of years to get that respect that we deserve.

“But, overall, I think the league does a phenomenal job putting their head down and just going to work. At the end of the day, doesn't necessarily matter what credit you get. It all comes down to winning games and to putting the conference in a position to compete deep in the NCAA tournament.”

That is the most common criticism of the league. The conference has gotten deeper, but there haven’t been many runs into late March. Purdue holds the conference’s lone national championship from 1999. Maryland won the whole thing in 2006 as a member of the ACC and has the Big Ten’s last two Final Four appearances (2014 and 2015). Rutgers made the championship game in 2007 as a member of the Big East. Otherwise, one has to go back to Michigan State in the 2005 title game, Minnesota’s Final Four run in 2004, Purdue in the 2001 final and Penn State in the 2000 Final Four.

Advertisement

Maryland dominated the conference for years after joining the league and has forced other programs to catch up. Analyst Debbie Antonelli noted the coronavirus pandemic seems to have helped a bit, particularly this season, as players got an extra year to play and teams have more upperclassmen depth. She added that Big Ten teams have also taken advantage of the transfer portal.

ESPN analyst Carolyn Peck, who coached that 1999 Purdue team, has seen another area of growth. She said the league no longer revolves around offense and teams like Indiana, Maryland, Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State have all made significant strides on defense.

“The physicality, just the strength,” Peck said. “And I don't mean that the Big Ten is coming in and beating up people. But they are becoming more defensive-minded.

Advertisement

“That’s one of the things that I really enjoyed in coaching in the Big Ten, was the beauty of the game. And you had shooters and scorers, because a lot of times you had Midwest players that were phenomenal offensive players, but now they can play on both sides of the ball.”

The Big Ten can put on a fantastic tournament in Minneapolis, but it will be ultimately judged by success in the NCAA tournament and if programs can push past the Sweet 16 and get to the Final Four in Dallas.

Here’s what else to know about the Big Ten tournament.

Big dogs

This week will feature some of the best players in the nation starting with Clark, the back-to-back Big Ten player of the year who leads the nation with 8.2 assists per game and ranks second with 27.2 points.

“I think it’s a two-player race for the National Player of the Year,” Antonelli said. “I do think it’s between her and [South Carolina center Aliyah] Boston.

Advertisement

Maryland guard Diamond Miller was a unanimous first-team all-Big Ten selection and is widely considered to be a lottery pick in the WNBA draft. Indiana features the first-team duo of Grace Berger and Big Ten defensive player of the year Mackenzie Holmes, who Peck believes should be in the conversation for national player of the year. Iowa’s Monika Czinano is one of the best bigs in the country while Ohio State features Taylor Mikesell and Michigan’s Leigha Brown has kept the Wolverines rolling.

Conference balance

Michigan is the No. 5 seed and only received a single bye despite being ranked No. 17 in the AP poll and being included in the top 16 reveal. No. 8 seed Nebraska gave Maryland one of its three conference losses and No. 7 seed Purdue lost to the Terrapins on a buzzer-beater. Illinois, the No. 6 seed, has been in an out of the Top 25 this season and has a win over Iowa.

Advertisement

Whichever team wins the tournament could have to go through three teams ranked in the top 17 in the country.

“The parity in the conference, this year especially, is what separates it from any other conference in the country,” Big Ten analyst Meghan McKeown said.

Coaching through it

Indiana’s Teri Moren was named Big Ten coach of the year and kept the Hoosiers rolling despite losing two-time first team all-Big Ten guard Berger for more than a month with a knee injury. Ohio State Coach Kevin McGuff has kept his team in the top 15 without 2022 first-team all-Big Ten guard Jacy Sheldon, who has only played six games. Maryland would have an argument for a No. 1 seed if it wins the tournament and Brenda Frese is having one of her best coaching seasons after losing five of her top six scorers from last season and having five transfers in the rotation. Illinois’ Shauna Green has 21 wins in her first season in Champaign after the Illini hadn’t had a winning season since 2012-13 and failed to win 20 games since 2007-08.

GiftOutline Gift Article