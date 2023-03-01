Brian Flores can pursue discrimination claims in court, judge rules

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores can continue to pursue claims in court against three teams and the NFL in his racial discrimination lawsuit, while Flores and two other Black coaches who joined his suit must submit other claims to league-administered arbitration.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni ruled that Flores’s claims against the Dolphins, Steve Wilks’s claims against the Arizona Cardinals and Ray Horton’s claims against the Tennessee Titans must be submitted to arbitration under the authority of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, based on the terms of their employment contracts. But Flores may litigate his claims in federal court against the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Houston Texans, along with his related claims against the NFL, Caproni ruled.

“This case shines an unflattering spotlight on the employment practices of National Football League (‘NFL’) teams,” Caproni wrote at the outset of her 30-page decision. “Although the clear majority of professional football players are Black, only a tiny percentage of coaches are Black.”

Flores filed the lawsuit last year in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Wilks and Horton joined the suit in April. The suit had listed the other NFL teams, identified as “John Doe teams 1 through 26,” as defendants.

“We are pleased that Coach Flores’ class claims of systematic discrimination against the NFL and several teams will proceed in court and ultimately before a jury of his peers,” Douglas H. Wigdor, an attorney for Flores, said in a statement. “We are disappointed the court compelled arbitration of any claims before Mr. Goodell as he is obviously biased and unqualified to rule on these matters. We expect him to delegate those matters to a truly neutral arbitrator as a matter of fundamental fairness. We look forward to pursuing all these claims to trial in their various forums.”

The NFL had sought to have all the claims resolved through arbitration.

“Diversity and inclusion throughout the NFL make us a better organization,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “We recognize there is more work to be done and we are deeply committed to doing it. That said, we are pleased with the court’s decision, which correctly holds that the vast majority of claims in this case are properly arbitrable by the Commissioner under binding agreements signed by each plaintiff. We intend to move forward promptly with arbitrations as directed by the court and will seek to dismiss the remaining claims.”

Caproni wrote in her ruling that the parties must appear March 24 for a pretrial conference.

Flores spent the recently completed NFL season as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being fired by the Dolphins following the 2021 season. He recently was hired as the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. He previously interviewed with the Broncos, Giants and Texans for their head coaching jobs.

The ruling came as Goodell participated in diversity-related meetings Wednesday in Indianapolis at the NFL scouting combine. This offseason, one Black coach was hired among the five new head coaches hired by teams leaguewide. That was DeMeco Ryans by the Texans. He joined the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles as the NFL’s only active Black head coaches. The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is biracial.

