Dylan McIlrath, a fighter in an evolving NHL, looks to stick around with Caps

The 138th fight of Dylan McIlrath’s professional hockey career began like so many had before, with an opponent creeping too close to his goaltender after a whistle and McIlrath, nicknamed “The Undertaker” since his youth, not hesitating to do something about it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When Anaheim Ducks forward Sam Carrick had done just that in a game against the Washington Capitals late last month, he almost looked surprised when McIlrath, who had just been called up from the minors for the first time in four years, brushed him in the chest with a shove. The players quickly dropped their gloves. McIlrath threw his right fist into the temple of Carrick, whose helmet flew to the ice, then finished the fight with a vicious uppercut that dropped Carrick to his knees.

It was exactly the kind of moment that had once helped McIlrath make a name for himself as he rose though the ranks as a can’t-miss prospect — a fearless, physically gifted tough guy who stuck up for his teammates at all costs. It was also part of what made him such an enticing selection for the New York Rangers at No. 10 in the 2010 draft. But McIlrath, a rugged defenseman who is 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, quickly found himself trying to keep up in a rapidly evolving game, one with increasing speed, skill and analytics — and he has spent the better part of the past decade working to evolve with it.

McIlrath has spent most of his career in the minor leagues — he had played just 71 NHL games entering this week — but he has survived because he has learned to adapt his skill set while not compromising what got him to professional hockey in the first place. He’s the reliable captain of the Hershey Bears, Washington’s American Hockey League affiliate, and ultimately earned a chance with the Capitals as the team continued to endure attrition on its blue line.

“I think I got called up because I am who I am. I’m going to try and bring my element of play. It’s obviously defense first, physical, clearing nets. Simple,” he said. “Just consistency — that’s been my biggest thing throughout my career. I’ve shown in spurts that I can play in the NHL. I’ve played well. But there’s times that I can struggle, too. I just really try to hone in my game and not stray away from that too much, just try to be consistent every night.”

After his fight with Carrick, McIlrath promptly skated to the penalty box, where veteran Tom Wilson was sitting after his own bout a few minutes earlier. Wilson stood up and gave McIlrath a fist bump. The pair are kindred spirits in how they impose their physicality on a game. Wilson said it is a trait that has helped endear McIlrath to his teammates in Hershey.

“He’s one of the toughest players in the game,” Wilson said of McIlrath, whom he has played against numerous times over the years. “He’s showed up for his teammates every single game he’s played hockey in.”

McIlrath has built his career on fighting and hitting. During his first seven years in the professional ranks, he fought 95 times, including 19 times during his second year in the Western Hockey League. Over the past eight years, he has dropped the gloves 45 times. He has spent the latter half of his career focusing on improving as a playmaker and a puck-moving defenseman, honing those skills as he has bounced across the country on the American League Hockey circuit — from Hartford, Conn., to Springfield, Mass., to Grand Rapids, Mich., to Hershey, Pa. — grinding out schedules that often feature three games in three days and long trips on buses full of players waiting for an NHL call-up.

“Every guy down in the ‘A’ wants to be in the NHL and believes they can make it. The reality is, it’s a tough league,” McIlrath said. “Everyone can see that the game is way faster than it was 10 years ago. That was an adjustment a bit. Playing junior, I was just a big physical presence. I’ve had to adapt to try to make more plays and not just be super simple, which got me through early on. Defensemen are demanded more to make plays and get pucks to the forwards, and that’s what I’ve been trying to work on for the latter half of my career.”

Yet McIlrath’s physicality has remained his foremost skill. “It’s important for him to play to his strengths. … That’s how he found success. That’s kind of his M.O.,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said, and it’s also what has made him a beloved player in whatever community he’s in. The Hartford Wolf Pack celebrated his tendency to fight with a “Bobble-Fist” giveaway in 2014; Hershey will be giving away McIlrath bobbleheads that feature his missing front tooth later this season. “They did a really good job,” he said.

McIlrath has grown to love Hershey. He has a young family now, and he enjoys taking them to Chocolate World. “It’s literally candy land there,” he said with a laugh. And even more than that, when the Bears sell out a game on Sunday afternoon, it feels as close as a player can get to the NHL without being there.

He has remembered that as he has spent the past two weeks with the Capitals. He was called up in the wake of Alex Ovechkin’s departure from the team amid the death of his father, and he has been in the middle of some difficult moments — the blue line grew thinner after the trade of Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins, and McIlrath and the rest of the defensemen have taken their lumps during losses in six of seven games. But after more than 500 games in the minors, he also has found perspective and a chance to stay true to himself.

“I’m at the stage of my career where these are few and far between if you don’t take advantage of them,” he said. “I’m not going to try to be flashy by any means. But at the same time, I’ll bring an edge and mix it up if I have to.”

