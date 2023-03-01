Warrants issued for Georgia’s Jalen Carter in connection with fatal crash

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arrest warrants have been issued for Jalen Carter, the former Georgia football star who is among the top prospects in the NFL draft this spring, in connection with a car crash in which a teammate and a Georgia football staff member were killed last month. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Carter is being charged with reckless driving and racing, Athens-Clarke County police announced in a statement released Wednesday, saying that Chandler LeCroy, the staff member who was killed, and Carter were “operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing” while out celebrating the team’s second straight national championship in downtown Athens at about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. Police determined that “both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other.”

Just before the crash, the statement continued, the Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy, a 24-year-old recruiting analyst, was traveling at about 104 mph, and a toxicology report indicated that LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.197. “Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash,” the statement added.

Advertisement

According to the Athletic, both charges against Carter are misdemeanors.

The statement from police came hours after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Carter had been at the crash scene but left before police or emergency medical workers arrived and later gave shifting accounts of the wreck when he returned 90 minutes later. He denied that he had been racing and initially told police he was nearly a mile away at the time of the crash, according to the Journal-Constitution. He later said he had been following the vehicle when it crashed and was close enough to see its taillights. At another point, he reportedly admitted being alongside the vehicle, which had a speedometer reading of 83 mph on impact — double the speed limit — after it left the roadway.

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from LeCroy’s vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. LeCroy had no pulse and was pronounced dead at an Athens hospital. Tory Bowles, another recruiting staff member, and offensive lineman Warren McClendon also were injured in the crash.

Advertisement

Carter was scheduled to speak to reporters Wednesday at the NFL’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis. However, shortly after Carter was scheduled to appear, NFL spokesman Michael Signora said Carter was among the players in medical testing and would not be speaking.

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart addressed the charges in a statement released by the school Wednesday morning, saying: “The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community. We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”

The fatal crash occurred after a long day and evening of celebration, the Journal-Constitution reported. Several players, including Carter, went with members of the recruiting staff to Toppers International Showbar, a strip club in downtown Athens. Video obtained by the Journal-Constitution shows the group leaving around 2:30 a.m., headed for a nearby Waffle House in three cars. One, a 2021 Ford Expedition rented by the school, was driven by LeCroy, whom university officials told the AJC was not authorized to drive it.

Advertisement

Another car appeared to be a 2019 Dodge Charger belonging to linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who was charged last week with street racing and reckless driving in an unrelated incident that occurred five days before the fatal crash. The third vehicle matched the description of Carter’s black Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

It stopped at an intersection in front of the Expedition and accelerated rapidly when the light turned green. LeCroy’s Expedition passed a car on the left and on the right to catch up before the next stoplight. Roughly a mile from the Waffle House, the Expedition struck a curb, flying from the road and striking two utility poles and at least two trees before finally hitting an apartment building.

Several football players gathered at the scene, according to documents reviewed by the Journal-Constitution, but initially declined to tell police how they had learned of the crash until one said he had heard about it from Carter.

Sam Fortier in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article