Capitals trade Lars Eller to Avalanche as deadline sell-off continues

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Already in the thick of a sell-off with the NHL trade deadline looming, the Washington Capitals made another move Wednesday, trading center Lars Eller to the Colorado Avalanche for a second-round pick in 2025. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Eller becomes the fifth Capitals veteran to be moved before Friday’s deadline — Washington traded defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins last week and on Tuesday dealt defenseman Erik Gustaffson to the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild. All of those players were set to become unrestricted free agents at the end of this season.

This marks the first time in Brian MacLellan’s nine-year tenure as general manager that he has been a seller at the deadline — and he’s been aggressive over the past week in rebuilding the team’s defensive personnel and adding future draft capital.

The Capitals landed three picks in the deal for Orlov and Hathaway, including a 2023 first-round pick, which MacLellan flipped in the deal with the Maple Leafs, sending that selection and Gustaffson in exchange for 22-year-old defenseman Rasmus Sandin. Later in the evening, the Capitals shored up their blue line further by resigning defenseman Nick Jensen to a three-year deal.

#ALLCAPS are now retaining on Lars Eller (31%) and Dmitry Orlov (50%)



That means they can only retain on 1 more contract this trade deadline, before they hit the max of 3.



Both contracts expire this season, so they will be back to 3 on July 1. — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 1, 2023

The Capitals, who will retain 31 percent of Eller’s salary, have stockpiled picks in their three deals — they still own a 2025 second rounder and 2024 third rounder in the deal for Orlov and Hathaway, and acquired Minnesota’s 2024 third-round pick in the trade for Johansson.

The acquisition of Eller will bolster Colorado’s lineup with a veteran that has deep playoff experience and has shown a knack to score timely postseason goals. Eller, 33, is versatile bottom six-forward adept at playing on the penalty kill — and he’s affordable, with just one-year left on his contract at a $3.5 million cap hit.

A former first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2007, Eller had established himself as a respected leader in the Capitals locker room during his tenure in Washington. He was a key contributor during the Capitals’ Stanley Cup run in 2018 and scored arguably the biggest goal in Capitals history, the game-winner late in Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights to clinch the team’s first Stanley Cup title.

But injuries and health issues mounted in recent years as his production had waned, includin­g this season; Eller has posted seven goals and nine assists through his first 60 games. He has scored just one goal in 30 games, and none in his past 26.

The Eller trade came about an hour before the Capitals were due on the ice for their morning skate ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Even as his name swirled with trade speculation, Eller had said last week that he was focused on remaining professional and helping the Capitals pull out of their midseason slump. He was emotional in describing the loss of Orlov and Hathaway after they became the first chips to fall amid Washington’s roster revamp.

“Emotional goodbyes … It’s not fun, right?” he said after they left, and now, after seven years with the franchise, it will be his turn to say goodbye.

