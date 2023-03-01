Wizards’ Monte Morris ‘week-to-week’ after injection for back pain

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Wizards’ terrible luck with injuries continued Wednesday, when the team announced starting point guard Monte Morris will miss at least a week after undergoing an epidural injection as he deals with lower back soreness. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Morris has dealt with back soreness and other minor injuries this season, but nothing that has sidelined him significantly. He’s missed 10 games and never more than three in a row until now; the point guard sat out Sunday’s game in Chicago, Tuesday’s in Atlanta and will miss Thursday’s at home against Toronto. Washington has listed him as week-to-week.

Morris’s injury comes as the Wizards (29-32) look to continue a postseason push with two straight games against No. 9 Toronto (31-32) later this week. Washington holds the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The 27-year-old Morris is the team’s fourth-leading scorer, averaging 10.4 points and 5.3 assists on 48.3 percent shooting.

Be back soon 🤞 https://t.co/0mGWcv3Xz1 — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) March 1, 2023

Though they won’t have Morris, the Wizards will have starting forward Kristaps Porzingis back Thursday. Porzingis missed the past two games with left knee soreness after Deni Avdija rolled into him during a fall in Friday’s loss to the Knicks.

Porzingis’s return will be a boon. Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. has started defensive-minded point guard Delon Wright in Morris’s place for the past two games, but the offense has missed the spacing provided by Morris and Porzingis. Even with the point guard out, Porzingis’s presence should open up more scoring opportunities for Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma.

Morris’s is the latest in a long string of Wizards’ injuries this season.

Beal has missed 22 games with myriad ailments, Wright missed nearly two months with a hamstring strain, Rui Hachimura was out for an extended period with an ankle injury and bone bruise before he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and Corey Kispert missed the first eight games of the season with an ankle sprain.

