Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty to felony charge after Las Vegas brawl

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony charge of battery, plus a related misdemeanor, stemming from an incident shortly before last year’s Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The NFL players and the two other men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, are accused of severely beating Darnell Greene Jr. after an altercation began outside an elevator at a Las Vegas nightclub. Greene, a Houston resident, has also filed a $10 million lawsuit against Kamara far having allegedly “used violent force against [Greene] with the intent to inflict actual damage.”

In the lawsuit (via the Associated Press), Greene alleged that he suffered a broken orbital bone and injuries to his head, face, neck, shoulder, back and knees.

A Nevada grand jury indicted Kamara, 27, and the other three men last month on charges of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery.

Attorneys for Kamara have maintained that their client is innocent, and after his not guilty plea Thursday, a member of his legal team said in a statement: “We are looking forward to trial and a full vindication.” A jury trial has reportedly been set for July 31.

NFL players Alvin Kamara (Saints) and Chris Lammons (Bengals) plead not guilty to battery charges today. A trial is set for July @News3LV pic.twitter.com/21lZHIRHnQ — Kyle Wilcox (@KyleNews3LV) March 2, 2023

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on a Saturday. Greene told police that he and Kamara’s group were waiting to board an elevator when the doors opened and Kamara put his hand on Greene to stop him from boarding. When Greene pushed the hand away, he told police, he was violently attacked by Kamara and others.

Surveillance videos from the site of the nightclub, a popular venue located in the basement of a Las Vegas hotel and casino, show a melee breaking out by an elevator. Videos then show a man being chased down a hallway by a group that gets him to the ground before punching and kicking him.

The following day, Kamara played in the 2022 Pro Bowl, after which he was interviewed by police at the stadium and subsequently placed under arrest. The other three men reportedly were arrested several days later. A member of the Chiefs at the time, Lammons was waived by Kansas City in January and claimed last month by the Bengals.

An attorney for Lammons said Thursday (via the Las Vegas Review-Journal) that the 27-year-old defensive back struck back after being shoved at the start of the altercation. Lammons’s attorney said his client followed the group down the hallway and delivered a kick before attempting to pull Harris off Greene.

“He’s not there stomping on anybody, and he’s not there hitting people multiple times,” said the attorney, Ross Goodman. “Chris’s response was measured for what he perceived as an instigator.”

#BREAKING: Video evidence in the battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two others includes this surveillance of a brawl in a hallway outside of a Las Vegas nightclub. More: https://t.co/bf4oXYSn4U pic.twitter.com/lONPPGNpri — David Charns (@davidcharns) February 22, 2023

For Kamara, Lammons and the other two men, a conviction on the felony charge could result in a sentence of one to five years in state prison.

A third-round pick by New Orleans in 2017, Kamara has spent his six-year NFL career with the Saints while proving to be one of the best running backs of his era. The 2017 Associated Press offensive rookie of the year, he has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times.

Lammons went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2018 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons and then the Saints, with whom he was briefly Kamara’s teammate. Lammons saw his first game action with the Miami Dolphins in 2019, then played with the Chiefs the following three seasons.

