20 terms you need to know to be a Formula One racing fan — or a better one

March 2, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EST
Watch a Formula One race, and you will hear terms such as “paddock,” “chicane” and “DRS” as cars zip and hum around the track. Whether you are new to racing or a burgeoning F1 expert, the sport includes a lot of terms that may have you rushing to Google to better understand.

This glossary can help, whether your goal is to learn basic terms or to have smarter conversations. Bookmark this page and keep it handy during racing season, which opens Sunday at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Chicane

A tight series of corners in alternate directions along a track.

This is the Miami

International

Autodrome, for

instance.

There is a chicane

in Turns 14 and 15.

Turn 15

Right

Turn 14

Left

Clean air

The non-turbulent air that passes over a car’s wings and provides good downforce. It is experienced when a car does not have others immediately in front of it.

Aerodynamics refers to the way air moves around

solids, and it’s key for Formula One cars.

The first car receives clean air with no turbulence, so its aerodynamics work as expected.

The car following receives air with turbulence created by the first car, reducing its downforce.

Dirty

air

Clean

air

Constructors’ Cup

The team championship in F1. Red Bull is the reigning Constructors’ Cup champion as the team that accumulated the most points last season. Mercedes won the previous eight championships before that. Ferrari, which reentered the title conversation last season, owns the most Constructors’ Cup championships with 16.

Most World Constructors’ Championships

Teams competing in 2023 in bold.

Ferrari

16

Williams

9

McLaren

8

Mercedes

8

Lotus

7

Red Bull

5

Others

1

Vanwall, BRM, Matra, Tyrrell, Benetton, Brawn

2

Cooper,

Brabham,

Renault

Drivers’ Championship

The individual championship in F1. Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the defending drivers’ champion, having cruised to a repeat title last year. He dethroned Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in controversial fashion in 2021. Before that, Hamilton had won six of the previous seven titles dating back to 2014.

FIA

The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile is the governing body for several international racing series, including Formula One. The organization has recently come under fire for its December decision to require written permission for drivers to make or display “political, religious and personal statements or comments.” Current FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently ceded day-to-day oversight of Formula One following a series of controversies since his election in 2021.

Formation lap

The lap that precedes the start of a race. Drivers often zig and zag their cars throughout the formation lap to heat their tires before the race begins for improved traction.

Formula One

The “formula” in F1 refers to the set of rules that all participants must follow when they build their cars. A new formula was agreed upon in 1946, and organizers sought a name that portrayed it as the “premier formula.” Formula One held its first season in 1950. Rule changes implemented last year forced teams to rebuild their cars under new aerodynamic regulations — a shift that helped reshuffle the standings last season.

Paddock

The area behind the pits where teams park their transporters and motor homes during a race. F1 motor homes are a far cry from the typical RV one may think of. They are posh hospitality facilities that teams use to host drivers, staff and guests throughout race weekend.

Point allocation

Drivers earn 25 points for winning a race, 18 for second place and 15 for third. Subsequent top-10 finishers earn 12, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2 and 1 points. Drivers can also win up to nine extra points on a race weekend.

The driver with the most points at season’s end wins the Drivers’ Championship.

Pole position

The first position on the starting grid, considered to be the most advantageous. Whoever runs the fastest lap time in qualifying earns pole position.

Safety car

The safety car is a vehicle that may be deployed after an incident that blocks the track or requires the removal of a significant amount of debris. Competing cars must limit their speed while it is active — as they do under a virtual safety car, which may be deployed after less severe incidents. That mandate allows trailing cars to close the gap, although they cannot overtake on the track, and it encourages some drivers to make a pit stop while the safety car is active to reduce the amount of time they would otherwise fall behind if the race were operating at full speed.

Slipstreaming

Slipstreaming is an aerodynamic technique in which a car aligns itself behind another to gain extra speed. Dirty air can be beneficial to a pursuing car trailing closely behind a leading car down the straight section of a track. The pursuing car benefits from a reduction in drag and may use that extra speed to propel past the car in front. While dirty air may benefit the pursuing car down straights, it hampers that car’s aerodynamics and makes it slower in turns.

Air pushed

away by the

leading car

Low

density

air pocket

Drag

Less drag

Air pushed

away by the

leading car

Low

density

air pocket

Drag

Less drag

Air pushed

away by the

leading car

Low density

air pocket

Drag

Less drag

Starting grid

Placement on the starting grid, the arrangement in which cars begin a race, is determined during qualifying. Under the current system, qualifying occurs through three knockout rounds during which drivers with the slowest lap times are successively eliminated and bumped to the back of the grid. Drivers with the fastest times advance and compete for pole position. Grid penalties, infractions a team and driver can incur if they exceed the established allocation for car parts or components, can push a faster driver toward the back of the grid before a race.

Teams

Ten teams currently compete on the F1 grid. In general, each team sports two drivers, so 20 cars will fill the starting grid when the season begins Sunday in Bahrain. FIA regulations allow for no more than 26 cars on the grid.

1.

Red Bull Racing

2.

Ferrari

16

Charles

Leclerc

55

Carlos

Sainz

1

Max

Verstappen

11

Sergio

Perez

3.

Mercedes

4.

Alpine

31

Esteban

Ocon

10

Pierre

Gasly

44

Lewis

Hamilton

63

George

Russell

5.

McLaren

6.

Alfa Romeo

81

Oscar

Piastri

4

Lando

Norris

77

Valtteri

Bottas

24

Zhou

Guanyu

7.

Aston Martin

8.

Haas F1 Team

18

Lance

Stroll

14

Fernando

Alonso

20

Kevin

Magnussen

27

Nico

Hulkenberg

9.

AlphaTauri

10.

Williams

23

Alexander

Albon

2

Logan

Sargeant

21

Nyck

De Vries

22

Yuki

Tsunoda

Teams listed by 2022 standings position.

Tires

Yes, we know you are familiar with tires. But it’s important to know that teams utilize different types depending on the track, the weather, their race strategy and other factors. Harder tires are more durable but provide less speed, while softer compounds degrade more quickly but offer more speed and better grip. Different track surfaces and weather also affect when and how often a team may pit its drivers during a race.

Slick tires

Hardest

Softest

Wet tires

Intermediate

Full wet

Top speed

F1 cars accelerate from zero to 60 mph in about 2.6 seconds and clock top race speeds around 223 mph. Valtteri Bottas, then with Williams, clocked the fastest speed in an F1 race at 231.46 mph in the 2016 Mexican Grand Prix.

