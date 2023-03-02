20 terms you need to know to be a Formula One racing fan — or a better one

Placement on the starting grid, the arrangement in which cars begin a race, is determined during qualifying. Under the current system, qualifying occurs through three knockout rounds during which drivers with the slowest lap times are successively eliminated and bumped to the back of the grid. Drivers with the fastest times advance and compete for pole position. Grid penalties, infractions a team and driver can incur if they exceed the established allocation for car parts or components, can push a faster driver toward the back of the grid before a race.