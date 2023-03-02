20 terms you need to know to be a Formula One racing fan — or a better one

This glossary can help, whether your goal is to learn basic terms or to have smarter conversations. Bookmark this page and keep it handy during racing season, which opens Sunday at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Chicane
A tight series of corners in alternate directions along a track.
This is the Miami
International
Autodrome, for
instance.
There is a chicane
in Turns 14 and 15.
Turn 15
Right
Turn 14
Left
There is a chicane
in Turns 14 and 15.
Clean air
The non-turbulent air that passes over a car’s wings and provides good downforce. It is experienced when a car does not have others immediately in front of it.
Aerodynamics refers to the way air moves around
solids, and it’s key for Formula One cars.
The first car receives clean air with no turbulence, so its aerodynamics work as expected.
The car following receives air with turbulence created by the first car, reducing its downforce.
Dirty
air
Clean
air
Constructors’ Cup
The team championship in F1. Red Bull is the reigning Constructors’ Cup champion as the team that accumulated the most points last season. Mercedes won the previous eight championships before that. Ferrari, which reentered the title conversation last season, owns the most Constructors’ Cup championships with 16.
Most World Constructors’ Championships
Teams competing in 2023 in bold.
Ferrari
16
Williams
9
McLaren
8
Mercedes
8
Lotus
7
Red Bull
5
Others
1
Vanwall, BRM, Matra, Tyrrell, Benetton, Brawn
2
Cooper,
Brabham,
Renault
Dirty air
The turbulent air that trails a leading car, reducing the efficiency of airflow over the wings of the following car, thus reducing downforce.
Downforce
The downward aerodynamic force that is applied to a car as it travels forward. That downward pressure gives the car greater traction as it maneuvers around corners.
The rear wings
send the air up.
The reaction is a vertical force
that sticks the car to the ground,
the downforce.
Air
The air in front creates another
force, this one horizontal,
called drag.
Drag
When a car travels forward, it experiences aerodynamic resistance in the form of drag, which reduces the top speed of the car.
DRS
Short for drag reduction system, DRS reduces the drag acting on a pursuing car. When activated, an adjustable flap on the rear wing opens, allowing a driver to increase the car’s top speed, which makes overtaking (passing) opponents easier. DRS can only be activated at specific points along the track — usually long straights — and when a pursuing car is within one second of the car in front.
When DRS is activated, the flap goes up so the air can pass through the rear wing, reducing drag but also downforce.
When a car’s flaps are down the air goes up, increasing downforce but also drag.
Air
DRS off
DRS on
Using the Miami Grand Prix as an example again, these were the areas on the track where DRS was allowed in 2022.
Drivers’ Championship
The individual championship in F1. Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the defending drivers’ champion, having cruised to a repeat title last year. He dethroned Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in controversial fashion in 2021. Before that, Hamilton had won six of the previous seven titles dating back to 2014.
FIA
The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile is the governing body for several international racing series, including Formula One. The organization has recently come under fire for its December decision to require written permission for drivers to make or display “political, religious and personal statements or comments.” Current FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently ceded day-to-day oversight of Formula One following a series of controversies since his election in 2021.
Formation lap
The lap that precedes the start of a race. Drivers often zig and zag their cars throughout the formation lap to heat their tires before the race begins for improved traction.
Formula One
The “formula” in F1 refers to the set of rules that all participants must follow when they build their cars. A new formula was agreed upon in 1946, and organizers sought a name that portrayed it as the “premier formula.” Formula One held its first season in 1950. Rule changes implemented last year forced teams to rebuild their cars under new aerodynamic regulations — a shift that helped reshuffle the standings last season.
Paddock
The area behind the pits where teams park their transporters and motor homes during a race. F1 motor homes are a far cry from the typical RV one may think of. They are posh hospitality facilities that teams use to host drivers, staff and guests throughout race weekend.
Point allocation
Drivers earn 25 points for winning a race, 18 for second place and 15 for third. Subsequent top-10 finishers earn 12, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2 and 1 points. Drivers can also win up to nine extra points on a race weekend.
Position
Points
1st
25
2nd
18
3rd
15
4th
12
5th
10
6th
8
7th
6
8th
4
9th
2
10th
1
Extra points
Fastest lap among the top 10 finishers
+1
Occasional sprints, shortened races meant to be contended without a pit stop, are held the Saturday before race day throughout the season.
Sprint
winner
8
2nd
7
3rd
6
The driver with the most points at season’s end wins the Drivers’ Championship.
Pole position
The first position on the starting grid, considered to be the most advantageous. Whoever runs the fastest lap time in qualifying earns pole position.
Safety car
The safety car is a vehicle that may be deployed after an incident that blocks the track or requires the removal of a significant amount of debris. Competing cars must limit their speed while it is active — as they do under a virtual safety car, which may be deployed after less severe incidents. That mandate allows trailing cars to close the gap, although they cannot overtake on the track, and it encourages some drivers to make a pit stop while the safety car is active to reduce the amount of time they would otherwise fall behind if the race were operating at full speed.
Slipstreaming
Slipstreaming is an aerodynamic technique in which a car aligns itself behind another to gain extra speed. Dirty air can be beneficial to a pursuing car trailing closely behind a leading car down the straight section of a track. The pursuing car benefits from a reduction in drag and may use that extra speed to propel past the car in front. While dirty air may benefit the pursuing car down straights, it hampers that car’s aerodynamics and makes it slower in turns.
Air pushed
away by the
leading car
Low
density
air pocket
Drag
Less drag
Air pushed
away by the
leading car
Low
density
air pocket
Drag
Less drag
Air pushed
away by the
leading car
Low density
air pocket
Drag
Less drag
Starting grid
Placement on the starting grid, the arrangement in which cars begin a race, is determined during qualifying. Under the current system, qualifying occurs through three knockout rounds during which drivers with the slowest lap times are successively eliminated and bumped to the back of the grid. Drivers with the fastest times advance and compete for pole position. Grid penalties, infractions a team and driver can incur if they exceed the established allocation for car parts or components, can push a faster driver toward the back of the grid before a race.
Teams
Ten teams currently compete on the F1 grid. In general, each team sports two drivers, so 20 cars will fill the starting grid when the season begins Sunday in Bahrain. FIA regulations allow for no more than 26 cars on the grid.
1.
Red Bull Racing
2.
Ferrari
16
Charles
Leclerc
55
Carlos
Sainz
1
Max
Verstappen
11
Sergio
Perez
3.
Mercedes
4.
Alpine
31
Esteban
Ocon
10
Pierre
Gasly
44
Lewis
Hamilton
63
George
Russell
5.
McLaren
6.
Alfa Romeo
81
Oscar
Piastri
4
Lando
Norris
77
Valtteri
Bottas
24
Zhou
Guanyu
7.
Aston Martin
8.
Haas F1 Team
18
Lance
Stroll
14
Fernando
Alonso
20
Kevin
Magnussen
27
Nico
Hulkenberg
9.
AlphaTauri
10.
Williams
23
Alexander
Albon
2
Logan
Sargeant
21
Nyck
De Vries
22
Yuki
Tsunoda
Teams listed by 2022 standings position.
1.
Red Bull Racing
2.
Ferrari
3.
Mercedes
4.
Alpine
16
Charles
Leclerc
55
Carlos
Sainz
31
Esteban
Ocon
10
Pierre
Gasly
1
Max
Verstappen
11
Sergio
Perez
44
Lewis
Hamilton
63
George
Russell
5.
McLaren
6.
Alfa Romeo
7.
Aston Martin
8.
Haas F1 Team
81
Oscar
Piastri
4
Lando
Norris
18
Lance
Stroll
14
Fernando
Alonso
77
Valtteri
Bottas
24
Zhou
Guanyu
20
Kevin
Magnussen
27
Nico
Hulkenberg
9.
AlphaTauri
10.
Williams
23
Alexander
Albon
2
Logan
Sargeant
21
Nyck
De Vries
22
Yuki
Tsunoda
Tires
Yes, we know you are familiar with tires. But it’s important to know that teams utilize different types depending on the track, the weather, their race strategy and other factors. Harder tires are more durable but provide less speed, while softer compounds degrade more quickly but offer more speed and better grip. Different track surfaces and weather also affect when and how often a team may pit its drivers during a race.
Slick tires
Hardest
Softest
Wet tires
Intermediate
Full wet
Slick tires
Hardest
Softest
Wet tires
Intermediate
Full wet
Slick tires
Hardest
Softest
Wet tires
Intermediate
Full wet
Top speed
F1 cars accelerate from zero to 60 mph in about 2.6 seconds and clock top race speeds around 223 mph. Valtteri Bottas, then with Williams, clocked the fastest speed in an F1 race at 231.46 mph in the 2016 Mexican Grand Prix.