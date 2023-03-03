Maryland’s Big Ten tournament seeding scenarios: It’s complicated.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The short answer to where Maryland will be seeded in the Big Ten tournament is that it’s complicated. The slightly longer answer is that it’s very complicated. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But there’s a more palatable answer that’s fairly concise if not entirely specific. Maryland (20-10, 11-8) will earn a double-bye into the quarterfinals if it beats Penn State (18-12, 9-10) on Saturday for its second road victory in conference play.

And if the Terrapins lose? They’ll land somewhere between the No. 5 and No. 8 seeds unless Illinois (at Purdue), Michigan State (at home against Ohio State) and Northwestern (at Rutgers) all lose and either Indiana (home against Michigan) or Iowa (home against Nebraska) stumbles as well.

It’s a wide range, and it depends on whom Maryland winds up in a tie with. The Terps won their only meetings with Illinois, Indiana and Northwestern, and the more of them that end up in a logjam with Maryland, the better it is for Kevin Willard’s team. Maryland lost its only games against Iowa and Rutgers, so those are deadlocks to be avoided.

The Terps also dropped their only game against Michigan State. However, the Spartans will play only 19 games because their game against Minnesota was postponed in the wake of a campus shooting.

Among the scenario highlights …

Maryland will be the No. 2 seed if it wins, Indiana wins and Iowa loses. It can also claim the No. 2 seed with a win and losses by Indiana, Iowa and Northwestern or losses by Indiana and Iowa paired with victories by Illinois and Northwestern.

Maryland will be the No. 3 seed if it, Indiana and Iowa all win. It can also be the No. 3 seed with a win and an Indiana loss when (a) Iowa, Northwestern and Illinois all win; (b) Iowa wins and Northwestern loses; or (c) Northwestern wins and Illinois and Iowa both lose.

The only permutation when Maryland lands the No. 4 seed with a victory must also include wins by Iowa, Michigan and Northwestern and an Illinois loss

The Terps can only fall to the No. 8 seed if they lose and Indiana, Rutgers, Illinois and Michigan State all win.

