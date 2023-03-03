Formula One season preview: More races, new lineups and Las Vegas

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 2023 Formula One season opens Sunday at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where the sport will embark on its longest season to date, with a schedule that features three domestic races as the circuit continues to foster its growth in the United States. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With 23 races scheduled across five continents over the next eight months, this year’s calendar features more races than any other, up from 22 last year, augmented by the new Las Vegas Grand Prix in November and the return in October of the Qatar Grand Prix, which did not take place in 2022 because of preparations in that country for the World Cup.

Last year’s calendar was also meant to have 23 races, but the Russian Grand Prix was canceled after the country’s invasion of Ukraine and remains off the schedule. The Chinese Grand Prix, which has not been held since 2019 because of coronavirus restrictions, also remains off the docket. The three U.S. races are scheduled to be held in Miami (May 7), Austin (Oct. 22) and Las Vegas (Nov. 18), before the season ends with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Nov. 26.

On the track, Sebastian Vettel’s retirement at the end of last season highlights the major changes across the grid. Looking to extend his storied career, Fernando Alonso left Alpine to join Lance Stroll at Aston Martin, and Alpine tapped Pierre Gasly from AlphaTauri to fill the gap. Nyck de Vries, a former Formula E champion and Mercedes reserve, joined AlphaTauri. (Stroll injured his wrist in a bicycle accident during training late last month. Reserve driver Felipe Drugovich replaced him during preseason testing, but Stroll is expected to race in Bahrain.)

Elsewhere, Oscar Piastri’s contract saga concluded with him taking a seat at McLaren, where he replaced Daniel Ricciardo, who rejoined Red Bull as its third driver (a role focused on testing cars that differs from reserve drivers). Haas F1 replaced Mick Schumacher with veteran Nico Hulkenberg. And Williams Racing made Florida native Logan Sargeant the first American driver on the grid since 2015 when it assigned him to replace Nicholas Latifi.

The top three teams in 2022, Red Bull (Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez), Ferrari (Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz) and Mercedes (Lewis Hamilton and George Russell) did not make changes to their lineups.

Verstappen coasted to a second straight drivers’ title last season after he earned his first in the controversial finale of the 2021 campaign. Hamilton, the second-place casualty of that 2021 dispute, finished sixth last year behind Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Russell and Sainz. As Mercedes struggled, Hamilton, a seven-time champion, ended the season without a win for the first time in his career. Elsewhere on the track, Ferrari’s early-season resurgence gave way to Red Bull’s dominance during the first year of redefined aerodynamic regulations.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff suggested his team has solved the issues that contributed to its struggles last season, but he acknowledged it is taking a cautious approach as it looks to reclaim the constructors’ crown it held for eight straight seasons before last year.

“We are changing some of the architecture and the layout of the car that should point us in the right direction. But as it is with these new regulations, sometimes you uncover one problem and then you realize there was another underneath,” he said on the Beyond The Grid podcast. “So we have to be humble and not feel a sense of entitlement that we are going to get back into this championship and win straight from the get-go. So I’m really looking forward to it.”

