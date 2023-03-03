Caps, sellers for the first time in years, arrive at the NHL trade deadline

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 2023 NHL trade deadline has already been a memorable one. An arms race among Eastern Conference contenders has unfolded; marquee names have been moved in the Western Conference; and a handful of teams, including the Washington Capitals, have aimed at remodeling their rosters for the future. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Even more transactions are expected ahead of the deadline Friday, set for 3 p.m. Eastern time, as teams prepare for the home stretch of the regular season.

Washington has been among the most active teams in the market over the past week, trading away five of its veterans as it looks to retool the roster around captain Alex Ovechkin. So far, Washington’s boldest move was its first, shipping veterans Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to Boston for a package of picks, including a 2023 first rounder, along with 33-year-old winger Craig Smith. Washington then flipped that first-round pick, along with defenseman Erik Gustafsson, in a deal with Toronto for 22-year-old defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

Washington General Manager Brian MacLellan, operating as a seller for the first time in his nine-year tenure, was also aggressive in acquiring future draft capital for other expiring contracts on the roster. He sent forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild for a 2024 third-round pick and traded center Lar Eller to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2025 second-round pick. The Capitals now own 22 picks in the next three NHL drafts, including five selections in what is expected to be a deep 2023 draft.

And the Capitals might not be done. They still have a handful of players who will be unrestricted free agents this summer — including forward Conor Sheary, defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel — who could be of interest to teams around the league.

