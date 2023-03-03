Robinson ratchets up its defense to set up a state semifinal rematch

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With two minutes left in Friday’s Class 6 girls’ basketball state quarterfinal, Robinson’s starters trotted over to the bench, plopped down, turned to one another, chatted behind cupped hands and smiled. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It’s a ritual they have kept all year, with blowouts often as dominant as this one — a 40-18 victory over Oakton — and one they hope persists Monday night, when they face defending state champion Madison in a rematch of last season’s state semifinal.

“We’re going to Freddy’s!” sophomore and Region C player of the year Georgia Simonsen told her teammates, referencing a nearby restaurant.

“Well, we said that and obviously that we’re excited to play Madison,” senior Caroline Shimp said. “The revenge tour continues.”

As easy as it looked for the Rams (26-3) most of the season, and certainly on Friday night in Fairfax County, it hasn’t always felt that way. Last year’s Rams were ahead of schedule and unburdened by expectations, and they adopted a carefree attitude this group struggled to find at the season’s onset. Rankings and chatter became unavoidable stressors, and with it, anxiety followed — anxiety that players kept internal and individual.

Once they got through the district playoffs, they began to open up. They realized vulnerability was a simple fix — and the right one.

“If they don’t have that support system around them, they’re just left out there to drown,” Robinson Coach TJ Dade said. “This is not a selfish team. No one wants anyone else to drown. More and more, they have been searching for opportunities to pick each other up.”

By the region tournament, pressure became fuel. In the region semifinal, the Rams held Mount Vernon to 16 points, and in the region final they found sweet revenge against West Potomac, the lone public school to defeat them all season.

In Oakton (21-8), they would get an opponent with the underdog identity of Robinson’s yesteryear and plenty of momentum after it won the Concorde District tournament as the No. 4 seed.

But getting past Robinson’s suffocating defense — which had not allowed an opponent to break 40 points since the season-opener — proved an arduous task. At halftime, the Rams had allowed just two field goals and led 18-8. Though Oakton’s typical perimeter shot-making keeps it in most games, Robinson controlled possession and drained the clock.

Though Simonsen was often double-teamed, she led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points. Shimp added 11.

“We’re peaking now,” Shimp said.

With Osbourn Park and Gainesville both falling to southern Virginia teams on their side of the bracket, the winner of the Rams-Warhawks semifinal early next week will be the lone Northern Virginia representative in the Class 6 state finals.

