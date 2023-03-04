D.C. United can’t maintain its momentum, sputters to 2-0 loss at Columbus

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the effort to turn D.C. United’s fortunes, Coach Wayne Rooney has stressed the importance of consistency from weekend to weekend. The captivating finish to the season opener fueled optimism, but Rooney was the first to temper enthusiasm and push for a repeat performance Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He did not receive it.

United fell behind by two goals in the first half and never found its way, falling to the Columbus Crew, 2-0, before a sellout crowd of 20,391.

Lucas Zelarayán scored on clinical finishes early and late in the half. United (1-1-0) did have several opportunities before intermission but showed little attacking potency in the second half.

Any hope of a late uprising — as in the 3-2 comeback victory over Toronto FC a week earlier at Audi Field — was cast aside by a Columbus side (1-1-0) playing its home opener following a 4-1 loss against the Philadelphia Union, MLS’s Eastern Conference favorite.

Advertisement

Christian Benteke, United’s high-priced striker, failed to finish two high-quality chances in the first half, and Mateusz Klich, United’s high-end midfielder, did not make much of an impression.

Rooney didn’t mess much with what worked in the opener, making just one lineup change: Fully recovered from illness, captain Steven Birnbaum reclaimed his place after coming off the bench against Toronto. Rooney opted to pair him with Victor Palsson, 31, instead of retaining homegrown Matai Akinmboni, 16.

Columbus seized the lead in the 10th minute. Cucho Hernández worked the left side and crossed into the center of the box. Zelarayán used his body to shield the ball from Russell Canouse, then spun and laced a 14-yard shot beyond goalkeeper Tyler Miller’s reach and into the far corner.

United showed promise in its attack before and after the goal, moving the ball effectively to create space and opportunity. The best chances came in the 24th and 36th minutes on Benteke’s headers. Goalkeeper Eloy Room made a leaping touch save on the first one before the Belgian striker snapped a seven-yard bid just over the crossbar.

Advertisement

United’s optimism faded just before intermission. Alexandru Matan settled Steven Moreira’s pass and found himself unchallenged 30 yards out. Birnbaum did not step up. Matan slipped the ball ahead to Zelarayán, who had made a run into a pocket behind D.C.’s captain. With an angled one-timer — a searing bid that streaked over Miller — Zelarayán doubled the lead in the 44th minute.

Rooney left the lineup intact for 16 minutes after intermission. With nothing brewing, he turned to Jackson Hopkins, 18, and Ted Ku-DiPietro, the 21-year-old hero of the season opener.

Columbus kept its grip on the match, preventing United from testing Room and keeping the game at a tempo to its liking. Though the margin was within reach, the game seemed over well before the final whistle.

Here’s what else to know about United’s defeat:

Reunion Part 2

Each of the first three matches pairs D.C. newcomers with their longtime former teams. In the opener, backup goalkeeper Alex Bono, a free agent signing, crossed paths with former Toronto teammates after eight seasons in Ontario.

Advertisement

On Saturday, it was midfielder Pedro Santos’s turn following six seasons, 155 regular season appearances, 147 starts and the 2020 MLS Cup title for the Crew. He, too, joined United via free agency. Thirty minutes before kickoff, the public address announcer welcomed him back to Columbus, a gesture that drew a warm response from fans.

Next Saturday, when United hosts Orlando City, right back Ruan will see old friends after four seasons, 101 matches and 91 starts. D.C. acquired him for the No. 2 pick in the MLS draft.

Asad, Williams make debut

Two days after beginning his third tour with United, Argentine attacker Yamil Asad made the game-day roster, wearing No. 22. He entered for forward Nigel Robertha in the 80th minute.

Derrick Williams, acquired from the Los Angeles Galaxy and projected to partner with Birnbaum in central defense, was in uniform after missing much of preseason and the opener with a leg injury. He entered for left back Mohanad Jeahze in the 85th minute.

Forward Taxi Fountas (hamstring) is sidelined for at least a month, winger Martín Rodríguez (knee) is out for the year, and defender Brendan Hines-Ike (recovering from foot surgery) is a few weeks from returning.

GiftOutline Gift Article