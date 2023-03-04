Maryland women are just off the mark in their rubber-match loss to Iowa

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Trailing by three, Maryland had one last chance in the final seconds Saturday night at Target Center. The Terrapins searched in vain for an open shot before Abby Meyers let loose with a three-point try from the top of the arc that careened off the front of the rim. Iowa snatched the rebound, and two McKenna Warnock free throws sent the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten tournament championship game.

Maryland’s Diamond Miller and Lavender Briggs stood still for a moment, smiled at each other and hugged. Like that final shot, the Terps came up just short during an 89-84 loss in a tournament semifinal. Not far away, Caitlin Clark, the Big Ten player of the year who finished with 22 points and nine assists, skipped around the court and screamed at the thousands of rollicking, black-and-gold-clad fans in the stands.

The third-seeded Hawkeyes will face No. 4 seed Ohio State in the title game Sunday. The Buckeyes knocked off top-seeded Indiana, 79-75, in Saturday’s first semifinal.

Fifth-ranked Maryland (25-6) and seventh-ranked Iowa (25-6) were tied at 79 after Maryland clawed its way back into the game with an 11-3 run, but Iowa made the plays when it needed them most. Clark missed a three, but Warnock grabbed the rebound and kicked it out to Gabbie Marshall for a triple that was on the mark. After Miller missed a three of her own, Clark found Monika Czinano for a layup that put Iowa up 84-79.

The teams’ third showdown of the season, this time on a neutral court, seemed destined to be a wild one after each team embarrassed the other on its home floor. Clark couldn’t be contained in Iowa City; she poured in 42 points during a 96-82 Hawkeyes win Feb. 2. The Terrapins got their revenge — and then some — with a 96-68 blowout Feb. 21 in College Park.

Iowa fans seemed to account for three-quarters of the people in the building Saturday and were rowdy from start to finish, erupting with every basket and jeering every foul called on the Hawkeyes. Marshall, who was 7 for 13 from three-point range, and Warnock had 21 points apiece. Czinano added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Miller and Meyers scored 21 points apiece for Maryland. Shyanne Sellers finished with 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Iowa had a 47-42 lead after a frenzied first half in which both teams ferociously pushed the pace. The Hawkeyes threw the first punch with a 10-0 run, including a pair of Clark triples, to take a 21-9 lead.

Miller then took the reins for Maryland, and the Terrapins trailed 26-18 after the first quarter. Meyers got hot early in the second, flexing while getting back on defense, but Iowa countered to push its lead to 40-28. Brinae Alexander then tipped off a 10-0 run with a pair of triples before the Hawkeyes grabbed that five-point advantage at halftime.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s loss:

Up next

The NCAA women’s bracket will be unveiled March 12. The Terrapins are likely to host games in the first two rounds and have a strong chance to land a No. 2 seed.

Dinged up

Sellers left midway through the first quarter after she drove to the basket, was fouled and went down face-first. She headed to the locker room and missed the rest of the quarter with a cut near her eye but was back in the game to start the second.

Miller left the game midway through the third quarter after an Iowa layup. She limped straight up the tunnel, got her left ankle retaped and returned to the bench minutes later. She returned to the game late in the quarter.

Wooden Award finalists

Miller made the 15-player ballot for the Wooden Award, given to the most outstanding player in college basketball. Miller, Clark and Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes were the Big Ten players on the list. The winner will be announced March 29.

Just short

Saturday’s attendance of 9,375 fell just shy of a Big Ten tournament record for any session. The 2004 championship game in Indianapolis set the mark of 9,417.

