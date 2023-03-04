The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

UFC 285 live updates Jon Jones to return for heavyweight title bout against Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones, right, shown during UFC 235 in 2019, faces Ciryl Gane on Saturday night in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)
Jon Jones returns to the octagon Saturday night, when his bout with Ciryl Gane for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight title is scheduled to be the main event at UFC 285 in Las Vegas. Jones, one of the most decorated fighters in the promotion’s history, has not fought since defending his light heavyweight title in February 2020, before he vacated that title to move up to heavyweight. Saturday’s main card, which also features a flyweight championship bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso, begins at 10 p.m. Eastern and can be viewed on ESPN Plus (Pay-Per-View). Follow along for live updates.

Here’s what to know

  • Jones (26-1) is considered one of the best fighters in UFC history, and his only career loss came by disqualification in 2009. He is seeking to become the eighth fighter to win undisputed titles in two weight classes. Gane (11-1) would become the first undisputed UFC champion from France.
  • Shevchenko (23-3) has been the UFC women’s flyweight champion since December 2018. She has successfully defended her title seven times and is considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. Grasso (15-3) has won her past four bouts but is a significant underdog.
  • Other bouts on the main card include a welterweight bout between Geoff Neal (15-4) and Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0), a lightweight bout between Mateusz Gamrot (21-2) and Jalin Turner (13-5) and a middleweight bout between Bo Nickal (3-0) and Jamie Pickett (13-8).
