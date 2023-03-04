UFC 285 live updates Jon Jones to return for heavyweight title bout against Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones returns to the octagon Saturday night, when his bout with Ciryl Gane for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight title is scheduled to be the main event at UFC 285 in Las Vegas. Jones, one of the most decorated fighters in the promotion’s history, has not fought since defending his light heavyweight title in February 2020, before he vacated that title to move up to heavyweight. Saturday’s main card, which also features a flyweight championship bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso, begins at 10 p.m. Eastern and can be viewed on ESPN Plus (Pay-Per-View). Follow along for live updates.