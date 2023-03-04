Virginia Academy girls one of four local programs to win a VISAA hoops title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the buzzer of a 46-35 win over Miller School in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II championship, the Virginia Academy Patriots exchanged celebratory high-fives and then quickly made for the handshake line. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight State titles often merit more tearful and explosive responses, but winning a Virginia championship has turned into something of a March tradition for the Patriots. The Ashburn private school is a relatively new power, having added high school grades in 2013. Walter Hamilton started the girls’ varsity basketball program years later in 2020. The team won two Division III VISAA titles in its first two seasons and was bumped up to Division II this year.

“We really started from scratch but we won some games quickly,” Hamilton said. “Our enrollment got a little bit bigger, and it seemed like it was time for us to move up anyway. So we actually asked them about moving up.”

Advertisement

The jump in levels didn’t make much of a difference, as the Patriots (24-8) rode a deep roster to Saturday’s title game. Whereas its offense drew attention during the season, it was the defense that showed out against Miller School. Virginia Academy gave up six points in the second quarter and just five in the third, stifling the Mavericks and slowly building an insurmountable lead on the other end. Senior guard Joimarie Williams led the way with 16 points.

“We had a core group coming back and we added a lot of depth in the offseason,” Hamilton said. “So we felt like we could accomplish a lot this year. And we’ll play anybody. Some of the teams we played last year didn’t want to play us again, so we looked for games everywhere this year. We weren’t afraid to take a loss and in the end it helped us get ready for a day like today.”

In the Division I girls’ final, Paul VI beat St. Anne’s Belfield, 67-56, to capture a state title for the 16th consecutive season and 23rd time overall.

Advertisement

Each year, it is the same story with a different set of characters for the Panthers. No matter how they fare in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play, they take care of business in the VISAA bracket. This year, after a strong WCAC tournament run during which they took down top-seeded McNamara to earn a championship appearance, the Panthers (23-10) cruised to a state title by earning three double-digit victories.

A few hours after the girls’ program won, the Paul VI boys also captured a Division I title. The Panthers, facing St. Anne’s, bounced back from a dramatic loss in Monday’s WCAC final by earning a 69-56 victory.

The Panthers (32-3) started this state run just two days after that conference championship game, but they made it look easy nonetheless. Playing its sixth game in eight days, Paul VI overcame a slow start and held a comfortable lead for much of the final three quarters.

In the Division III boys’ final, Fairfax Christian won the first state championship in program history with a 53-34 win over Life Christian Academy. The Cardinals (25-12) picked the right time to put together one of its best defensive performances of the season, allowing their second-lowest opponent total of the winter.

GiftOutline Gift Article