No. 13 Virginia rolls in finale to grab share of ACC regular season title

CHARLOTTESVILLE — With a share of the ACC regular season title at stake and facing an opponent in the conference cellar, No. 13 Virginia made quick work of Louisville, 75-60, in its regular season finale Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Cavaliers (23-6, 15-5) opened a double-digit lead in the first half and were never in danger thereafter on the way to securing the No. 2 seed in next week’s ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C. They also claimed a sixth regular season crown in 10 years, all under Coach Tony Bennett.

“It was special with what’s at stake,” Bennett said of Virginia’s sixth victory in eight games. “We just kept talking about: ‘Don’t get distracted. Just keep trying to get good shots and defend.’ So happy for everyone because everyone’s a part of this.”

Virginia had its most efficient offensive showing of the season. Guard Armaan Franklin, a senior in his second season with the Cavaliers after transferring from Indiana, had 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting to go with five assists and four rebounds. Forward Jayden Gardner, a transfer from East Carolina also in his second season with the Cavaliers, scored 16 points as well, making 8 of 12 shots.

Virginia shot a season-best 29 for 50 (58 percent), made 11 of 14 free throws (78.6 percent) and had 25 assists, a season high. It also committed just seven turnovers for a ninth consecutive game in single digits.

Junior guard Reece Beekman finished with 11 assists, matching his career high, and zero turnovers while drawing some of the defensive assignment on Louisville’s El Ellis, the ACC’s second-leading scorer who came in averaging 17.8 points. Ellis finished with 14 points and was 3 for 12 from the field as Beekman, a contender for ACC defensive player of the year honors, and backcourt mate Kihei Clark hounded him. Mike James led the Cardinals (4-27, 2-18) with 24 points.

Louisville shot 43.5 percent but only 33.3 percent during the first half as it lost to the Cavaliers for the 16th time in 17 meetings and dropped to 0-8 at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers went into halftime ahead 36-20 to match their largest lead of the game to that point. They closed the half with a 7-3 run capped by Isaac McKneely’s open three-pointer made possible by a pass from Franklin.

A 13-2 first-half run beginning with Francisco Caffaro’s dunk off a lob pass from Beekman allowed Virginia to take a 26-10 lead with 6:11 to play. In that stretch, the Cavaliers did not allow a field goal for more than six minutes.

“I think we ran good offense,” Bennett said. “It’s not like we lit it up from three [finishing 6 for 18], but we were moving harder, got some good looks and made some free throws, and so you want to try to play good, tough ball. I thought we got a lift from everyone.”

Here’s what else to know about Virginia’s win:

Honoring the seniors

During a pregame ceremony on senior day, Virginia recognized five players — most notably starters Gardner, Franklin and Ben Vander Plas — appearing in their last game at John Paul Jones Arena. Caffaro, a reserve forward-center, and guard Chase Coleman also received ovations.

“Been five years here,” said Caffaro, a native of Argentina who redshirted in 2018-19 when the Cavaliers won the national championship. “A lot of winning, titles and stuff like that. Just being my last home game, my mom and stepdad were here — her being here for this was pretty special.”

Gardner was especially emotional during the ceremony, pulling his jersey over his head as tears streamed down his face.

Clark, who came back for a fifth year as a graduate student, did not participate in the ceremony after doing so last season. Instead, Bennett made certain to acknowledge him during a speech following the win before the players and coaching staff cut down one of the nets.

This season, Clark became the Cavaliers’ career leader in assists and established the ACC record for wins by one player.

“I thought his last two floor games were terrific and important,” Bennett said.

More lineup experimentation

Midway through the first half, Bennett for the first time deployed a lineup of Clark, Gardner, top reserves Ryan Dunn and McKneely and backup guard Taine Murray. Bennett continues to tinker with substitution patterns that don’t feature a true post player. The tallest player in that group is Dunn, a 6-foot-8 freshman wing who may be the most athletic member of the roster.

A rotation of guards and undersized forwards has served the Cavaliers well since Bennett elected to go small regularly on the heels of a win against North Carolina in early January.

Up next

A double bye in the ACC tournament means Virginia won’t play until the quarterfinals. At 7 p.m. Thursday, the Cavaliers will face the No. 7 seed (which was North Carolina as of Saturday afternoon), the No. 11 seed (which was Virginia Tech) or No. 14 seed Notre Dame.

