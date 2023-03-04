Wilde Lake loses lead, ends breakout season in state quarterfinals

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wilde Lake looked on its way to Maryland 3A’s final four. The Wildecats started fast at home in Columbia, racing out to a 10-point halftime lead with contributions coming from nearly every spot in the lineup. It looked like the continuation of a standout season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But a disastrous third quarter filled with lapses put Wilde Lake behind with one frame to go, and it would not recover, losing, 78-72, to Aberdeen in the state quarterfinals.

The loss ended one of the most successful seasons in program history. The 2022-23 squad was Wilde Lake’s first since 1978 to win both the Howard County and region championships in the same year.

“We might have lost here, but we went farther than most people thought we would and made a lot of history for the community and the school,” said senior Nathan Hiteshew, who scored 25 points. “Hopefully people will remember that for a while.”

The team entered the season with high expectations after an unsatisfying 2021-22 season. Last season, three players — Hiteshew along with then-sophomores Xavier Gilliam and Kain Corkeron — made all-county teams, but the Wildecats went just 9-8.

On the coaching staff, Jay McMillan and Deonne Wingfield swapped places, with McMillan becoming the coach after four years as an assistant. Wingfield’s move was because of family reasons, but he stayed involved.

Wilde Lake lost its first game of the season to River Hill but picked up a key addition after that. Four-star Maryland football commit Dylan Gooden, who spent his sophomore and junior seasons at Good Counsel, joined the team after his private school’s football season ended.

In his first game, a 19-point win over Atholton, Gooden notched 22 points and 12 rebounds.

“He’s a force,” Gilliam said.

But the Wildecats needed time to find their groove. They fell to 3-2 after a loss to Oakland Mills, which prompted Gilliam to step in front of his team and remind them of their immense skill and the resulting expectations. He told them they were “destined for greatness” but needed to lock in to fulfill that destiny.

Wilde Lake coalesced down the stretch, winning 16 of its next 17 games, including two victories in the playoffs. It ended the regular season with a win over Glenelg to clinch the county championship before dispatching county foes to take home the region.

In Saturday’s state quarterfinal, Aberdeen outscored Wilde Lake 41-25 in the second half, but the Wildecats entered the game’s final minute down just four with the ball. A flurry of turnovers — including a double-dribble — sent the Wildecats home to ruminate about next season.

“Losing sucks, and I wish we would have went further, and I can personally take some responsibility for that,” Gilliam said. “But looking ahead, we got a bunch of young guys on the roster headed for next year, and I’m just excited.”

