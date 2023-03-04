Wizards storm back, then fade to black in OT for a loss to the Raptors

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the start of the week, Bradley Beal neatly wrapped up the Washington Wizards’ issue in their two losses after the all-star break: They were missing an edge. The New York Knicks bullied them with physicality, and the Chicago Bulls beat them with hyperaggressive — and often just hyper — perimeter defenders who showed more of a mean streak than Washington did.

Perhaps the Wizards had had enough. Seeking their third straight win, they battled back Saturday night in a 116-109 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors, but their energy and aggression down the stretch weren’t enough to overcome the hole they had dug themselves with 24 turnovers and a wayward offense in the extra period.

It wasn’t for lack of effort. Washington trailed by 13 with 9:24 remaining and climbed back to force overtime. The Wizards weren’t shaken in the fourth quarter and scrapped for every possession, rattling off a 10-0 run to make it 97-94 on a three-pointer from Kyle Kuzma after he wrenched away a defensive rebound.

The Wizards smelled blood. Delon Wright pried the ball away from Pascal Siakam with 1:57 to play in a three-point game, then leaped for an offensive rebound and later hit the three-pointer to tie it with 30.1 seconds left.

After the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet missed a three-pointer, Beal’s jumper at the buzzer rolled out to force overtime, where Washington’s offense faltered. The Wizards couldn’t wriggle free for good looks, went 1 for 9 from the field and scored just four points.

Two of those came on free throws from Kuzma that cut Toronto’s lead to 110-109. But Washington (30-33) gave up a corner three-pointer to VanVleet that made it a two-possession game. Wright and Kristaps Porzingis then missed layups, and the Wizards ran out of time.

Porzingis led the Wizards with 22 points and 11 rebounds and added four assists. He had a strong showing on the defensive end as well. Beal had 21 points, 10 assists and four rebounds. Wright filled up the stat sheet as the fount of Washington’s aggression, bringing in 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Kuzma added 16 points.

The Raptors (32-33) came to Washington for two games in three days as the best team in the NBA at forcing turnovers — and the Wizards fell into their trap. After prevailing Thursday, they gave Toronto 34 points on 24 turnovers Saturday and, until the fourth quarter, that was the difference in a game in which Washington was more efficient on offense, rebounded better and handled the Raptors’ defense competently.

The Wizards shot 50.7 percent from the field, made 14 of 24 tries (58.3 percent) from the three-point line and went 19 for 22 (86.4 percent) from the free throw line. They outrebounded the Raptors 43-34.

Gary Trent Jr. led Toronto with 26 points off the bench, and VanVleet had 25.

The Wizards did well handling a more aggressive version of Toronto’s defense in the first half than they saw Thursday. Self-inflicted wounds — mainly 13 turnovers before halftime — were their biggest issue, a portend of what was to come.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Wizards’ loss:

Kispert shines again

Backup guard Corey Kispert continued his strong play by scoring 12 points. He shot 4 for 4 from the three-point line and brought in four rebounds.

Avdija checks out early

Backup forward Deni Avdija checked out with 6:31 remaining in the second quarter and did not return because of a stomach bug, the Wizards said. He had two rebounds in seven minutes.

Wizards add Bouyea

The Wizards signed guard Jamaree Bouyea to a 10-day contract Friday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound rookie came from the Miami, where he recently played on a 10-day contract after spending summer league and training camp with the Heat. The 23-year-old has averaged 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and six assists in 34 G League games this season.

