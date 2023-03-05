Mike Clevinger won’t be disciplined following MLB investigation

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger will not face discipline under Major League Baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, MLB announced Sunday. MLB confirmed in January that it had opened an investigation of allegations of domestic abuse and child abuse made by the mother of Clevinger’s child. In a statement released Sunday, MLB announced it would close that investigation, barring the introduction of new evidence.

“The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records,” MLB said in a statement, adding that Commissioner Rob Manfred will not impose discipline on Clevinger as a result of the findings.

Advertisement

Clevinger’s former partner made some of the allegations public on social media in January. She alleged physical and verbal abuse and accused him of choking her and spitting chewing tobacco on their infant daughter.

Sunday’s statement said Clevinger agreed to “submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the collectively bargained policies, and to comply with any of the boards’ recommendations.”

According to the policy agreed to by MLB and the players union, the joint board “shall be responsible for evaluating, and where treatment is appropriate, supervising the treatment of Players who have committed or are alleged to have committed Covered Acts. It may also provide evaluation and treatment to Players who voluntarily request the Board’s assistance.” That board includes an expert in the field of domestic violence and/or child abuse, according to the policy. The board’s recommendations will not be made public.

“I am pleased that Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation. I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB. This situation has been stressful for my family, and I thank them for their strength and support,” Clevinger said in a statement through the Major League Baseball Players Association. “I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB’s investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates. I am looking forward to the 2023 season and helping the White Sox win a championship this year.”

Advertisement

Clevinger, 32, has spent parts of six seasons in the major leagues. He worked his way back from Tommy John surgery to appear in 23 games with the San Diego Padres last season and then signed a one-year deal with the White Sox.

General Manager Rick Hahn said earlier this year that the team did not know MLB was investigating allegations against Clevinger when it signed him to a $12 million deal in December. Under the joint policy, investigations are confidential.

When he reported to White Sox camp in February, Clevinger told reporters that he had been under investigation for seven months. The allegations resulted in a San Diego police report in June, according to a copy obtained by The Washington Post. But Clevinger was under no legal obligation to inform MLB teams about the allegations, so he kept them to himself.

Advertisement

“I understand why he did,” Hahn said then.

Hahn said the White Sox did find “immaturity issues” as they looked into Clevinger’s background. They remembered that Cleveland demoted him after he violated coronavirus protocols in 2020, but he said the White Sox never encountered “anything close” to the allegations that MLB investigated.

Clevinger has been a full participant at White Sox spring training. He is projected to make their starting rotation.

GiftOutline Gift Article