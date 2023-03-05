Texas Tech suspends Coach Mark Adams for ‘racially insensitive comment’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Tech suspended men’s basketball coach Mark Adams for making “an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” last week, the school announced Sunday. Kirby Hocutt, Texas tech’s director of athletics, on Friday became aware of Adams encouraging a player to “be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters,” the school said.

Per Stadium, Adams said “I was quoting the scripture” when he told a player that there is “always a master and a servant.” Adams told Stadium that “one of my coaches said it bothered the player.”

In its statement, Texas Tech said Adams apologized and spoke with players, with Hocutt giving him a written reprimand, before deciding to suspend the second-year coach, while a “more thorough inquiry of Adams’ interactions with his players and staff” is conducted.

The school is also looking into another incident in which Adams allegedly spat on a player, Stadium reported. Adams told Stadium he had sought medical treatment for a bad cough and the incident occurred during a game.

“I can spit on you whenever I want to,” one person close to the situation said Adams told the player, per Stadium. Adams said that he didn’t remember saying that.

After leading to the Red Raiders to a 27-10 mark and a Sweet 16 appearance in his first season, Adams has presided over a disappointing 16-15 record this year, 5-12 in the Big 12. ESPN reported that the 66-year-old Adams, who signed a contract extension in the spring that runs through the 2026-27 season and would pay him $15.5 million over five years, is under pressure because of the downturn this season.

