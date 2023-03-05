NBA-best Bucks keep the Wizards at bay thanks to 22 three-pointers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Wizards did nearly everything right against the NBA-leading Bucks on Sunday night. But the difference between championship-caliber teams such as Milwaukee and the league’s hoi polloi is knowing how to turn an inch into a mile. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Washington gave up plenty of three-pointers — Milwaukee ranks fourth in threes per game and was going to get them anyway — but capitalized everywhere else. Still, that was enough for the Bucks, who won, 117-111, behind 22 makes from beyond the arc at Capital One Arena.

That was the most three-pointers Washington has allowed this season. The Bucks (46-18) regained their footing after their 16-game winning streak ended Saturday in Philadelphia.

The Wizards (30-34), who lost for the second time in as many nights, faltered in the flashiest categories but excelled in the gritty margins. They shot 42.6 percent from the field and 25.8 percent from three-point range, and their ball movement was stop-and-start at times.

Advertisement

But for once, Washington didn’t rely on its pretty offense. With forward Kyle Kuzma out with knee soreness after banging legs with another player during Saturday’s overtime loss to Toronto and point guard Monte Morris out as he works his way back from lower back soreness, the Wizards kept pace by showing out just about everywhere else.

Most important were the rebounds. They beat Milwaukee — the NBA’s best rebounding team — 56-46 on the boards and had 20 second-chance points off a whopping 20 offensive rebounds. They made the Bucks pay for turnovers, too, converting the visitors’ 12 giveaways into 21 points. And they were highly efficient in the paint, scoring 58 points to Milwaukee’s 28.

As a result, the Wizards stayed within single digits for all but 17 seconds of the second half — and even led for a few fleeting moments of the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Bradley Beal led the way with 33 points on 15-for-32 shooting and had nine rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Deni Avdija added 17 points and six rebounds after battling a stomach bug, and Delon Wright added 10 points and five assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double with 23 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds to lead six Bucks in double figures. Milwaukee shot 46.4 percent.

Giannis just threw himself a rebound at the buzzer to get a triple double.https://t.co/seAh8ChWxh pic.twitter.com/nPgHIPTVAB — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 6, 2023

Here’s what else to know about the Wizards’ loss:

Raining three-pointers

Sunday was the third time this season the Wizards allowed at least 20 three-pointers. Boston had 21 on Oct. 30, and Golden State had 20 on Feb. 13.

Gill gets the start

Backup forward Anthony Gill started because Avdija was a game-time decision after checking out of Saturday’s game early with a stomach bug. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said he wanted to name a starter by the time the team did its pregame walk-through for the sake of preparation.

Advertisement

Gill had two points and six rebounds in 19 minutes.

On the way

The Wizards plan to sign Xavier Cooks, 27, from Australia’s National Basketball League once his team’s season ends, a person with knowledge of Washington’s thinking said. Cooks’s Sydney Kings are in the NBL Finals; he is set to receive a contract from the Wizards that will run through the 2023-24 season.

A 6-foot-8 power forward, Cooks was named NBL MVP last month after averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists. After Jamaree Bouyea’s 10-day contract is complete, he will fill the roster spot created when Washington waived center Vernon Carey Jr. ESPN first reported the signing.

Morris progresses

Morris has resumed playing one-on-one after receiving an epidural injection Wednesday. Unseld said the 27-year-old is in the process of ramping up for a return.

Contact basketball this morning! God is great 🔒🤞 — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) March 5, 2023

GiftOutline Gift Article