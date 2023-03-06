Boys’ basketball Top 20: DCSAA champs Sidwell Friends jump to top spot

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The D.C. State Athletic Association tournament ended Sunday night with a litter of red and white streamers being swept up and tossed into a trash can. They had been strewn about 10 minutes earlier to celebrate Sidwell Friends’ 62-47 win over Jackson-Reed in the AA bracket final, but they were also signifiers that a long week of basketball had come to an end.

And what a week it was. State tournaments took center stage, and six of the top 10 program’s from last week lost at least one game. The most significant change comes at the top, where the Quakers — winners of the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference and DCSAA tournament — supplant Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions St. John’s in the No. 1 spot.

With that, just one week remains in the regular season. Public school champions will be crowned in Maryland in Virginia this week, and several private programs will head to Frostburg, Md., for the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament.

1. Sidwell Friends (27-4) Last ranked: 4

For a second consecutive season, the Quakers won an outright MAC title and a D.C. state title.

2. St. John’s (30-3) LR: 1

After winning the WCAC title, the Cadets were bounced from the DCSAA semifinals by Jackson-Reed.

3. Paul VI (32-3) LR: 2

The Panthers stormed through the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association bracket, beating a strong St. Anne’s-Belfield team by 13 in Saturday’s title game.

4. Hayfield (28-1) LR: 5

The Hawks, defending Class 6 champions, beat Madison by 10 in the state quarterfinals.

5. Patriot (26-3) LR: 6

The Pioneers took care of business against Landstown in the Class 6 quarterfinals.

6. Bullis (25-3) LR: 3

The Interstate Athletic Conference champions were defeated by Mount Zion Prep in the quarterfinals of the Maryland Private School Tournament.

7. Gonzaga (25-9) LR: 8

The Eagles bowed out of the DCSAA tournament after a loss to Sidwell Friends in the semifinals.

8. Bishop McNamara (25-8) LR: 9

The Mustangs fell to Mt. Zion Prep, 51-50, in the Maryland Private School semifinal.

9. Jackson-Reed (28-8) LR: 10

The Tigers lost to Sidwell Friends in the DCSAA final for a second straight year.

10. Shabach Christian (31-6) LR: 11

The Eagles took down St. Andrew’s to earn a spot in the Maryland Private School final.

11. Riverdale Baptist (27-4) LR: 7

The Crusaders fell to St. Andrew’s in the quarterfinals of the Maryland Private School Tournament.

12. Largo (20-6) LR: 15

The Lions beat Overlea, 76-72, to earn a spot in the Maryland state semifinals.

13. St. Andrew’s (24-7) LR: 12

Runners-up in the MAC, the Lions lost to Shabach Christian in the Maryland Private School semifinal.

14. Bard (24-7) LR: 18

The D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association champions topped SEED on Sunday to win the DCSAA A title.

15. Mt. Zion Prep (26-11) LR: NR

The Lanham, the program will play for a Maryland Private School title on Monday.

16. Damascus (24-2) LR: 19

The Hornets will face Frederick on Tuesday in the Maryland 3A semifinals.

17. South Lakes (24-3) LR: 20

The Seahawks beat Edison by 14 in the Virginia Class 6 quarterfinals.

18. DeMatha (19-12) LR: 16

The Stags were bounced from the Maryland Private School Tournament by Bishop McNamara.

19. Meade (23-3) LR: NR

Senior Xavion Roberson led the way with 19 points as the Mustangs beat Wootton in the Maryland state quarterfinals.

20. Sherwood (21-4) LR: NR

The Warriors reached the Maryland state semifinals for the first time since 2012.

Dropped out: No. 13 Friendship Tech, No. 14 Churchill, 17. Wise

On the bubble: Battlefield, Friendship Tech, Gaithersburg, Tuscarora

