At NFL combine, Commanders took a close look at offensive lineman

INDIANAPOLIS — The Washington Commanders spent a significant chunk of their one-on-one time at the NFL scouting combine talking to offensive linemen. The team used at least 19 of its 45 formal interviews on prospects across tackle, guard and center, including Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski and Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who are both projected to be top-15 picks.

Though formal interviews are not perfect gauges of interest — a team can like a prospect but not “formal” him — they do offer insight into what a team prioritizes with one of its most valuable combine assets.

Overall, Washington seemed to prioritize size, versatility and experience. Thirteen of its 19 O-line interviews were seniors, and the team spoke to many prospects who started at multiple positions in college and several who weighed near the top of their position groups, including Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones (6-foot-8, 374 pounds) and Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence (6-5, 330).

This spring, Washington is expected to pick a lineman in the early rounds of the NFL draft as its front office tries to rebuild a line that was one of the league’s worst in 2022. The unit seems to only have two starters solidified: left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and guard/tackle Sam Cosmi, whose spot will be dictated by the team’s offseason acquisitions. In interviews, Coach Ron Rivera has said he’d like to get younger at center and wouldn’t be concerned about pairing quarterback Sam Howell with a rookie.

“In my three years here, we haven't had a season where [our interior line] has played the majority of our starters in the majority of the games,” Rivera added. “[Improvement is] about staying healthy.”

Washington’s prioritization of size makes sense. In Kansas City, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy almost always had tall tackles and guards — only one regular contributor was shorter than 6-foot-5 — and most of them weighed between 304 and 321 pounds. The only true physical outlier was left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was 6-foot-8 and weighed 340 pounds.

At center, the Chiefs had a type. Either Austin Reiter (6-3, 300) or Creed Humphrey (6-4, 302) made nearly every snap of Bieniemy’s tenure. Washington interviewed several centers with nearly identical measurements, including Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz (6-3, 301), Oregon’s Alex Forsyth (6-4, 303), Troy’s Jake Andrews (6-3, 305), Arkansas’s Ricky Stromberg (6-3, 306) and Michigan’s Olu Oluwatimi (6-2, 309).

Though Washington didn’t interview Ohio State’s Luke Wypler (6-3, 303), he would fit the mold. The team also had formal interviews with bigger center prospects who are considered among the best in the class: Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann (6-6, 313) and TCU’s Steve Avila (6-3, 332), who could also move to guard.

If Washington picks a lineman in the first round, it’d probably be a top tackle (Skoronski, Johnson, Georgia’s Broderick Jones) or guard (Torrence, Avila). The team could target a top center prospect in the second or third (Schmitz, Tippmann) or the next tier later on.

Prospect School Height Weight Jake Andrews, iOL Troy 6-3 305 Steve Avila, iOL TCU 6-3 332 Matthew Bergeron, OT Syracuse 6-5 318 Alex Forsyth, C Oregon 6-4 303 Anton Harrison, OT Oklahoma 6-4 315 Paris Johnson Jr., OT Ohio State 6-6 313 Broderick Jones, OT Georgia 6-5 311 Dawand Jones, OT Ohio State 6-8 374 Cody Mauch, OL North Dakota State 6-5 302 Wanya Morris, OT Oklahoma 6-5 307 Olu Oluwatimi, iOL Michigan 6-2 309 John Michael Schmitz, C Minnesota 6-3 301 Peter Skoronski, OT Northwestern 6-4 313 Sidy Sow, OL Eastern Michigan 6-5 323 Tyler Steen, OL Alabama 6-6 321 Ricky Stromberg, C Arkansas 6-3 306 Joe Tippmann, C Wisconsin 6-6 313 O’Cyrus Torrence, OG Florida 6-5 330 Darnell Wright, OT Tennessee 6-5 333

Washington has one advantage in evaluating linemen this year. Assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton worked with prospects for a week last month at the Senior Bowl. He coached several linemen the Commanders interviewed in Indianapolis (Andrews, Oluwatimi, Dawand Jones, North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch) and against several others (Torrence, Schmitz, Avila, Alabama’s Tyler Steen, Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron, Tennessee’s Darnell Wright and Oklahoma’s Wanya Morris).

Wharton said the firsthand experience with players would “help a lot” when it comes to building the draft board and ultimately making picks.

“Sometimes, you only see them on the film and at the combine doing drills,” Wharton added last month at the Senior Bowl. “I get to see them [up close], how they play football, how they react, how they took something from the classroom and they work that technique on the field. It gives me a chance [to say], ‘I like the guy. He did this. He did that.’”

In the combine interview room, several players said Commanders offensive line coach John Matsko began their meetings by asking them for a physical demonstration. He wanted them to break the huddle, walk up to an imaginary line of scrimmage, get into a stance and narrate their pre-snap evaluation of an opposing defense.

“It was very old-school,” Stromberg, the Arkansas center, said. “I enjoyed it.”

Andrews, who played at Troy, didn’t think much of the assignment because the Trojans used a pro-style offense his last year and huddled often. Forsyth, from Oregon, felt as if he were being tested because the Ducks ran an up-tempo scheme and rarely huddled.

“He’d show a play on the board, and I’d have to go through my process,” Forsyth said.

Forsyth remembered explaining that before a pass play, he reads the linebackers first and then the defensive line. If he can, he looks at the safety rotation, but if the offense is using tempo, “it’s a little bit harder to do that.” Forsyth said he dove into the finer details of schemes, combo blocks and pre-snap movement that would lead him to flip a protection call.

“[Matsko] was asking me a bunch of questions, showing me some different coaching points as well,” Andrews added. “There were just a few little plays where we talked about positional leverage, hat placement here and there.”

“It was so interesting,” Morris, the Oklahoma right tackle, said of the Commanders’ process. “I enjoyed the experience.”

