Derek Carr signs with Saints as the NFL quarterback market takes shape

The first domino in the NFL’s quarterback market has fallen, with Derek Carr announcing that he will be playing for the New Orleans Saints this season. Carr tweeted simply “Who dat” Monday, and his decision takes the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers off the table as a possible destination for the quarterback, who was released last month after nine seasons by the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Carr finding a home, that leaves Aaron Rodgers as the top quarterback who could become available if he decides to play another season — either with the Green Bay Packers or another team if he and the Packers choose to work out a trade.

Carr’s time with the Raiders ended acrimoniously with the team benching him even though he was coming off one of his best seasons. In 2021, he passed for 4,800 yards as the Raiders advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Saints finished 7-10 last season and, with Carr’s arrival, Jameis Winston is expected to be a salary-cap casualty.

