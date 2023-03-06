Girls’ basketball Top 20: Sidwell returns to No. 1 after one-week blip

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A one-week departure from Sidwell Friends’ nearly two-year stay atop the rankings was just that — a one-week hiccup. Following a convincing 68-49 victory over St. John’s in the District of Columbia State Athletic Association championship game, the Quakers return to the pole position this week with their local schedule wrapped up.

For the Quakers, a loss to Georgetown Visitation in the Independent School League title game served as motivation in the DCSAA tournament, a battleground for each of The Post’s top three teams.

“We did not dig deep enough in that [Visitation] game,” senior Khia Miller said after the team’s win over St. John’s. “We didn’t want that one enough. After watching some film and working on some things, we wanted it more today.”

The Cadets, who won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, stay in the No. 2 spot after besting Georgetown Visitation in the semifinal game. Paul VI jumps Bishop McNamara for the No. 4 spot after claiming its 16th consecutive Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association title with a victory over a tested St. Anne’s-Belfield squad.

In Northern Virginia, Madison, Robinson and Tuscarora advanced to their respective state semifinals with a chance to earn state crowns this week, while Osbourn Park dropped several spots after an eight-point loss to Manchester. In Maryland, Howard, Glen Burnie, Churchill and Oxon Hill are also just a victory away from championship bouts. Elsewhere, Virginia Academy won the VISAA Division II title and Dunbar dropped out of the rankings after a first-round DCSAA loss to Maret.

1. Sidwell Friends (28-3) Last ranked: 3

After a letdown in the Independent School League championship game, the Quakers took home the DCSAA title over No. 2 St. John’s.

2. St. John’s (26-7) LR: 2

The Cadets fell to Sidwell but complete their season with a WCAC trophy in the mantle.

3. Georgetown Visitation (24-6) LR: 1

The Cubs’ comeback effort fell short in a DCSAA semifinal loss to St. John’s.

4. Paul VI (23-10) LR: 5

The Panthers handed St. Anne’s-Belfield its second loss to capture their 16th straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I title.

5. Bishop McNamara (21-6) LR: 4

The Mustangs won the regular season WCAC title but were eliminated in the tournament semifinals.

6. Shabach Christian (22-9) LR: 6

The Eagles defeated opponents from all across the country this winter.

7. Howard (24-1) LR: 7

The Lions are a win away from returning to the Class 3A state finals.

8. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (27-0) LR: 8

The Saints finished their season as the Top 20’s lone undefeated team.

9. Virginia Academy (25-8) LR: 11

The Patriots won the VISAA Division II state title after last year’s Division III championship.

10. Glen Burnie (22-2) LR: 9

After beating Old Mill and Einstein, the Gophers return to the Class 4A state semifinals.

11. Robinson (26-3) LR: 13

The Rams have advanced to the Class 6 state semifinals in back-to-back years.

12. Osbourn Park (23-5) LR: 10

The Yellow Jackets missed a shot at their third straight state title appearance with a narrow loss to Richmond-area power Manchester.

13. Bullis (19-10) LR: 12

Behind Maryland commit Riley Nelson, the Bulldogs nearly doubled last year’s win total.

14. Mount Zion Prep (21-11) LR: 14

The Warriors eclipsed 20 wins in their first varsity season.

15. Tuscarora (26-2) LR: 16

The Huskies beat Louisa County to qualify for the Class 4 state semifinals.

16. Churchill (22-2) LR: 19

The Bulldogs will play Western, the defending 4A state champions, in the state semifinals.

17. Madison (23-4) LR: Not ranked

The Warhawks, who have oscillated in and out of the rankings this season, are back in the state semifinals for the fourth straight season.

18. C.H. Flowers (20-4) LR: 15

The Jaguars beat Wise before being eliminated by Western in the state quarterfinals.

19. Maret (19-11) LR: 17

The Frogs fell to Sidwell for the fourth time this season in the DCSAA semifinals.

20. Oxon Hill (22-3) LR: NR

The Clippers will play Baltimore-area Poly in the state semifinals.

Dropped out: No. 18 Dunbar, No. 19 Wise

On the bubble: Lackey, Meridian, Severna Park, St. Charles

