This is an excerpt from Ben Golliver’s NBA Post Up weekly newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news and commentary and the best high jinks from #NBATwitter and R/NBA delivered to your inbox every Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight LOS ANGELES — The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the steadiest winners in a topsy-turvy Western Conference, but their sense of stability was shaken by Ja Morant’s decision to flash a gun on an Instagram Live video stream early Saturday morning.

Morant’s video, which came days after a Washington Post report disclosed details from two police reports that included accusations of assault and threatening language by the 23-year-old star, prompted the NBA to open an investigation. After the Grizzlies announced Saturday that Morant would be away from the team for at least two games, the two-time all-star issued an apology, taking “full responsibility” for his actions on the video and saying that he planned to “take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

When Morant will return to lead Memphis, which enters Monday’s action as the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed, remains unclear, and a prolonged absence could complicate the team’s postseason path. Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday that Morant “has been fully compliant” with the NBA’s investigation, which could deliver a fine or suspension once it concludes. In the meantime, Jenkins, who called the video a “very, very tough moment,” said that the Grizzlies made an internal decision to sideline Morant indefinitely.

“We’re taking it one day at a time,” Jenkins said. “This is going to be an ongoing healing process. I can’t comment in terms of what the exact timetable is going to be because this is really not a timetable situation.

“[Morant] understands he made some difficult decisions and poor choices in the past that he’s got to account for. He’s got to get help to get into a better place, not just for himself but also for his team. He’s definitely embracing the mistakes that he’s made. Only time will tell. We’re going to support him and hold him accountable.”

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s gun video: “We take it very seriously. … Nationwide, league-wide, there’s a lot of attention on gun violence… Its a growth opportunity, a learning opportunity.” pic.twitter.com/TushVKQmBe — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 6, 2023

In an ominous development, the Grizzlies collapsed in their first game without Morant, conceding a 24-2 run in the fourth quarter of a 135-129 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, and he serves as their lead playmaker, particularly in late-game situations. His absence loomed even larger Sunday because center Steven Adams is sidelined with a knee injury, forward Brandon Clarke suffered a season-ending Achilles’ injury on Friday and forward Dillon Brooks served a one-game suspension for accruing too many technical fouls.

“Big shoes to fill,” forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said. “I’m happy for whatever [Morant] decides to do. I trust his judgment. He’s doing what’s best for him. He’s going to come back and take over the league. … When he comes back, he’s just going to be in the same groove. It really doesn’t end up mattering.”

Tyus Jones has established himself as one of the NBA’s best backup point guards, and he has generally thrived when asked to serve as a stand-in starter for Morant in the past. Memphis went 20-5 last year without Morant, though it fell to 4-6 in his absence this season with Sunday’s loss. Jones’s distribution-minded style will require Desmond Bane, Brooks and Jackson to fill in the gaps, and all three are capable scorers. The Grizzlies will also hope that their West-leading defense can help them weather any newfound offensive droughts.

“I view myself as a starter,” said Jones, who finished with 25 points and 12 assists on Sunday. “I’m most definitely ready for the opportunity. … I’m confident that the team will move forward and that we’ll continue to stay together, rally together. We still have a job to do. We’re still striving to improve as a team. We still have goals we’re trying to reach.”

Nevertheless, Memphis’s season could easily go sideways. The Grizzlies (38-25) have held the West’s No. 2 seed since Jan. 1, but their lead over the Sacramento Kings (37-26) has narrowed to just one game. To make matters worse, the scorching Phoenix Suns (36-29) are only three games back after acquiring Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. The Grizzlies will face West opponents with playoff aspirations in six of their next eight games, and a March swoon could set up a much more challenging April.

As the No. 2 seed, the Grizzlies would get a rest advantage before a first-round matchup with the winner of a play-in game. If they were to slip to the No. 4 seed behind the Kings and Suns, the Grizzlies could open the postseason with a rematch against the Golden State Warriors (34-31). Stephen Curry and the defending champions eliminated Memphis in six games in last year’s conference semifinals, and the Curry-less Warriors embarrassed the Grizzlies in a Christmas Day blowout.

While Jenkins didn’t directly answer questions about Memphis’s handling of Morant’s alleged behavior detailed in the police reports, he said that the organization’s decision-makers have had conversations about “where we can get better.” The 38-year-old coach added that the Grizzlies take the issue of gun violence “very seriously,” referring to this episode as a “growth opportunity” for Morant.

“We love [Morant],” Jenkins said. “We want what’s best for him. We support him. It’s going to be a difficult process. We’ve got a great group to get through this. … He’s got the ultimate care factor. He’s got an unbelievable heart. These are tough times for him, tough times for the organization, but you’ve got to really peel back and understand the person he is. He’s a generally amazing person, family person. He’s a father, brother, son and member of our community. This is a tough time for a young kid that’s got to grow and get better. He’s got huge responsibilities, not just for the team, but the city.”

