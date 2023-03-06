Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s time for a deep breath. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will bring the bulk of the conference tournament action in the most high-profile leagues. Saturday is a smorgasbord of championship games across the landscape. And Sunday, of course, sets the table for the three weekends to follow. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The next two days are a bit lighter, but there’s still value. Take Monday: Two more automatic bids will be determined, and the West Coast Conference can clear out any potential bid snatchers if its top two teams can handle business in Las Vegas.

That will add to the five automatic berths determined over the weekend. Southeast Missouri State locked up the Ohio Valley title Saturday, while Drake (Missouri Valley), Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun) and UNC Asheville (Big South) took home titles Sunday.

Plus, Fairleigh Dickinson clinched the Northeast’s automatic bid when it joined Merrimack (which is in the final season of a four-year transition period to Division I) in the conference championship game.

Here’s what to look for in the eight leagues with tournament action Monday …

West Coast semifinals (St. Mary’s vs. BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN; Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, approx. 11:30 p.m., ESPN2): Four days after the first two teams in this event were sent packing, top-seeded St. Mary’s (25-6) and second-seeded Gonzaga (26-5) finally begin play in Las Vegas.

St. Mary’s had victories by one and six points over BYU in the regular season, while Gonzaga edged San Francisco by two on the road and earned an 18-point triumph at home last month.

Bracket impact: A borderline tournament team will want Gonzaga or St. Mary’s, both of which are safely in the field, to win this event. If both can win Monday, it turns Tuesday’s title game into a stress-free event for the edge of the field.

Southern final (Furman vs. Chattanooga, 7 p.m., ESPN): The top-seeded Paladins (26-7) needed overtime to knock off Western Carolina on Saturday. Chattanooga (18-16) is an atypical No. 7 seed; the Mocs went 4-7 without 7-footer Jake Stephens, who suffered a hand injury in mid-January. He returned for the SoCon tournament and is averaging 22.3 points in three games.

Bracket impact: Furman probably ends up as a No. 13 or No. 14 seed — but bracket placement wouldn’t matter much to a program that hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 1980. Chattanooga would be more likely to land as a No. 15 or No. 16 seed.

Sun Belt final (Louisiana-Lafayette vs. South Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN2): The second-seeded Ragin Cajuns (25-7) have survived a tournament filled with bracket chaos — 11th-seeded Texas State making the semifinals and eighth-seeded South Alabama (19-15) making the final. Both UL Lafayette (forward Jordan Brown) and South Alabama (guard Isaiah Moore) have a first team all-Sun Belt pick.

Bracket impact: The winner probably ends up as a No. 13 or No. 14 seed — though the Ragin’ Cajuns might get onto the No. 12 line if there is sufficient chaos in other one-bid leagues.

Colonial semifinals: The top four seeds made it through to the semifinals, and all but UNC Wilmington led wire-to-wire on Sunday. The interesting team here is Charleston, which improved to 29-3 with its rout of Stony Brook. No team has ever won 29 games and missed the NCAA tournament.

Bracket impact: Charleston does not have a Quadrant 1 victory and owns unremarkable (but not outlandishly bad) overall metrics. Still, the Cougars would probably require some at-large discussion. From the perspective of a borderline tournament team, better that Charleston win the league and let some No. 5 or No. 6 seed deal with the repercussions.

Horizon League semifinals: The Horizon’s top four teams made it out of the campus-site portion of the tournament. Regular season champion Youngstown State (24-8) meets Northern Kentucky (20-12) in the first game, while Cleveland State (20-12) and Milwaukee (21-10) play in the nightcap.

Bracket impact: Only one of these teams will get into the field of 68, and Youngstown State has the highest seeding ceiling of the bunch.

Summit League semifinals: Top-seeded Oral Roberts (28-4) was the only Division I team to go undefeated in league play and is two victories away from its second NCAA trip in three years. The Golden Eagles face St. Thomas (Minn.) in the first semifinal, while South Dakota State (19-12) and North Dakota State (15-16) play in the second game.

Bracket impact: Maybe Oral Roberts would get at least a glance as an at-large, but there just isn’t much at the top of its profile. In fact, the Golden Eagles have 18 Quadrant 4 victories and four more defeats of non-Division I teams. Chances are, they’ll need to win the next two nights to get in.

Big Sky quarterfinals: The back half of this round has third-place Weber State (against Sacramento State) and fourth-place Montana (against Idaho State) in their first action of the tournament.

Bracket impact: Whoever wins Wednesday’s title game will be the league’s lone NCAA representative.

Southland quarterfinals: Like the WCC, the Southland sends its top two teams directly to the semifinals. So the quarters represent the first time No. 3 seed Southeastern Louisiana and No. 4 seed Nicholls State will take the floor.

Bracket impact: It’s a single-bid league, and top-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and No. 2 seed Northwestern State don’t have to play until Tuesday.

Field notes Return to menu Last four included: Utah State, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Rutgers First four on the outside: Penn State, Nevada, North Carolina, Michigan Next four on the outside: Clemson, College of Charleston, Arizona State, Vanderbilt Moving in: Alcorn State, Drake, Louisiana-Lafayette, Montana State, Oklahoma State, Southeast Missouri State, Utah State Advertisement Moving out: Bradley, Eastern Washington, Grambling State, Morehead State, Nevada, North Carolina, Southern Mississippi Conference call: Big Ten (9), Big 12 (8), SEC (8), ACC (5), Big East (5), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (3), American Athletic (2), West Coast (2) Bracket projection: South vs. West; Midwest vs. East

South Region Return to menu Southeast Missouri State will make its second NCAA appearance and first since 2000 after winning four games in four days at the Ohio Valley tournament. The up-tempo Redhawks (No. 7 nationally according to KenPom.com) are likely to be ticketed for Dayton for the opening round. … Oklahoma State finally ended a five-game slide by closing the regular season with a victory at Texas Tech. The Cowboys need to beat Oklahoma on Wednesday in the Big 12 tournament to feel any kind of security come Sunday. … Big 12 tournament bracket, schedule and scores Drake will make its second NCAA trip in three years after claiming the Missouri Valley tournament for the first time since 2008. The Bulldogs feature Tucker DeVries, the Valley’s player of the year and the son of coach Darian DeVries. … Best advice possible for N.C. State: Don’t do anything dumb. The Wolfpack doesn’t have an overwhelming profile, but beating either Virginia Tech or Notre Dame on Wednesday should get it into the field.

West Region Return to menu Fairleigh Dickinson had reason to celebrate its NEC semifinal victory over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday. Since the other NEC finalist (Merrimack) is ineligible for the NCAA tournament, the Knights have already locked themselves into the field. It will be their seventh tourney trip and first since 2019. Like then, they’ll start off in Dayton. … Elsewhere in the Nutmeg State, Connecticut has won five in a row and eight of nine. A decent showing in the Big East tournament might get the Huskies to the No. 3 line. … Big East tournament bracket, schedule and scores Utah State has won five in a row, including Saturday’s 86-73 defeat of Boise State. The Aggies benefit not just from their own hot play but quality results-based metrics and the fade of fellow Mountain West member Nevada, which took its two worst losses (at Wyoming and at home against UNLV) to close the regular season. … Rutgers’s profile is all over the map. There are reasonable arguments for the Scarlet Knights as a No. 10 seed, as Dayton fodder or even getting left out. One thing’s for sure: They’d be wise to beat Michigan on Thursday.

Midwest Region Return to menu Houston has enough hay in the barn that it probably doesn’t matter what happens in the American Athletic tournament. The Cougars will be a No. 1 seed come Sunday. … UNC Asheville is 18-1 since the calendar turned to 2023, but the last victory was the most memorable and hardest to secure. The Bulldogs rallied from down 14 points in the final eight minutes to defeat Campbell and claim the Big South. It will be UNC Asheville’s fifth NCAA trip and first since 2016. … SEC tournament bracket, schedule and scores Providence’s profile has gotten unexpectedly dicey after losing three of four, including an 82-58 stomping at the hands of Seton Hall at home. The Friars can alleviate any concern by beating Connecticut in the Big East quarterfinals, or settle in for an anxious few days if they lose. … Kennesaw State went 1-28 three seasons ago, but coach Amir Abdur-Rahim’s methodical, old-school program building paid off with an Atlantic Sun title. The Owls are making their first NCAA trip and are enjoying their first winning season in 18 years at the Division I level.

East Region Return to menu The most eye-catching number on any team sheet? Kansas’s 15-6 record in Quadrant 1 games. It’s really hard to envision the Jayhawks falling off the No. 1 line. … Miami remains much more favored by results-based metrics than predictive ones. The Hurricanes probably won’t end up as much more than a No. 4 seed even if they win the ACC tournament, but their seed will surely outpace their mid-30s NET. … ACC tournament bracket, schedule and scores Michigan State ranks between 20th and 32nd in the six metrics listed on the team sheets. That translates to roughly a No. 6 or No. 7 seed — and maybe a bit higher if the Spartans make a Big Ten tournament run. … Despite scattering a puzzling loss in Pac-12 play about once a month, Arizona is still 8-2 in Quadrant 1 games. The Wildcats probably end up as a No. 2 seed, and no worse than a No. 3.