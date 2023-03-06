Matt Cronin, the Magnus effect and a fastball that looks familiar

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Matt Cronin was a sophomore at Arkansas when he first heard the comparisons — that his fastball looked like Sean Doolittle’s. Both have a rising action that makes hitters swing under the baseball. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Why does Cronin believe it’s so effective? “To be honest, if I could teach it, I probably wouldn’t be playing baseball. I’d be teaching it and I’d be making a lot (of money) like that,” Cronin said. “But I think a lot of it is something that you naturally have. I just stay very true behind the baseball. It gets perfect backspin so I’m not wasting any of that spin. It just helps the ball to stay up. If you really want to read about it, you can go read about the Magnus effect.”

The Magnus effect is the force that is responsible for how much break a ball experiences when it is traveling to a target. Cronin learned about it in high school. The downward Magnus effect on a curveball with topspin aids gravity and leads to a steep fall. The fastball, on the other hand, has backspin, opposes gravity and allows the ball to stay in the air longer.

Doolittle, who first met Cronin at the team’s alternate site in 2020, said he can see why people say the two are alike. Doolittle said Cronin has a shorter arm action that allows him to hide the ball behind his body for a long time and deceive hitters.

“I’ve followed him since (2020),” Doolittle said. “And even back then, at least within the (Nationals) organization, they were telling me that there were some similarities there. So I always kept an eye on him. I’m really happy for him that last year he had a really good year. It’s been kind of fun watching him progress and figure out who he is and how to use his strengths and leverage those.”

Cronin didn’t allow an earned run in his first 16 appearances last season. His first 14 relief outings were with Class AA Harrisburg before he was called up to Class AAA Rochester. Cronin wasn’t nearly as effective in Rochester, which he said can initially happen when he jumps to another level in the minors.

A season ago, Cronin was throwing mostly fastballs and curveballs and occasionally would mix in a splitter. But right-handed hitters in Class AAA had much more success against his curveball.

So last year he added a slider to his arsenal after eavesdropping on a Tyler Clippard bullpen session. His hope was that a pitch could jam righty hitters and get lefties to chase off the plate. He wants to incorporate it more this year.

Cronin and Doolittle are both fighting for a roster spot. Doolittle, 36, is hopeful that he can pitch effectively coming off internal brace surgery this past July. But the Nationals are taking his return slowly and managing his throwing in camp. That means there’s room for another left-handed reliever like Cronin, 25.

The two have been in the same throwing groups in camp, but Cronin said he hasn’t gone to Doolittle for advice. He prefers to be a fly on the wall and watch instead.

“He’s a quiet dude and I’ve gone to him and initiated a few conversations,” Doolittle said. “Just because like I watched him play catch and I love the way the ball comes out of his hand. And for me, as a student of the game, there might be something I can pick up from him.”

‘It felt like something was taken away’

Daylen Lile — Washington’s second-round pick in the 2021 draft — missed all of last season with Tommy John surgery. Lile, 20, is fully cleared to play again.

Lile said last season, “it felt like something was taken away from me that I love.” Despite the difficulty, Lile was able to lean on infielder Carter Kieboom, who gave him advice as he recovered from the same injury last season.

“I’ve been hurt at the beginning of my career, not to the severity he was,” Kieboom said. “I know how I felt and it can just feel like a lot at once coming at you. A lot of excitement and then a big downfall for you. But he’s managed himself really well. Every day, he showed up. He’s working hard. He’s on time. There’s no question that he’s going to come back an even better player and essentially a better person.”

Nationals prospect T.J. White — drafted as an outfielder — said the Nationals told him this offseason that they wanted to practice playing first base. He said it has been an adjustment, but he feels comfortable. White, 19, spent last season in low Class A Fredericksburg, where he finished with 11 home runs and 52 RBI.

Israel Pineda avoids major injury

Catcher Israel Pineda has been diagnosed with a displacement on the tip of his right pinkie finger. Pineda was nearly hit in the head by a pitch Saturday, but avoided it by using his hand. Pineda was attended to by head trainer Paul Lessard and eventually exited the game.

Martinez said Pineda can still catch and throw, but he’ll have to manage his pain tolerance. Pineda, 22, made his major league debut last season for the Nationals and was 1-for-13 in four games. Martinez said earlier in spring training that he wants to see Pineda get more consistent at-bats, signaling that Riley Adams would have the inside track to the backup catcher role. But Pineda would likely be next in line if Keibert Ruiz or Adams was injured.

