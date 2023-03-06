Nicklas Backstrom brings fellow Swede Rasmus Sandin under his wing

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — A little more than a decade ago, Nicklas Backstrom returned to his native country of Sweden in the offseason and took part in a summer skate with other NHL players. There were always handfuls of hockey-obsessed children who hung around the rink that housed Backstrom’s former club, Brynas, and one of them approached Backstrom after the session and asked for a photo with the star. His name was Rasmus Sandin.

Just 12 at the time, Sandin still has that picture back home. Nearly 11 years later, as he entered the Washington Capitals’ dressing room for the first time last week after being traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs, one of the only players with whom Sandin was familiar was the one he looked up to while growing up. And since, Backstrom has taken Sandin under his wing, inviting him out for dinners, explaining the team’s power play and starting conversations in Swedish.

The Capitals traded a first-round pick for Sandin, clearly envisioning the defenseman as a key part of their future. Backstrom is helping ease his transition.

Advertisement

“It’s important to be there. … The NHL is a tough league and you need some guidance. That’s what I got when I was younger,” said Backstrom, who is playing his 16th NHL season (all with the Capitals). “On a daily basis it’s good to have someone that is a little older and that can guide you a little bit.”

It hasn’t been the most ideal week for Sandin to join a new organization. He was in Seattle with the Maple Leafs last week when the trade with Washington happened, which meant he would have to join the Capitals early in their eight-day, three-game trip to California. It took a couple of days for Sandin’s immigration status to be worked out, which meant he was forced to miss Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks.

After he was cleared to play Saturday against the San Jose Sharks, Sandin struggled early. “I had no idea what I was doing at times,” he said of that rocky start, which smoothed out in a wild 8-3 win in which Sandin recorded three assists, quarterbacked the power play and skated well in the top defensive pairing.

Advertisement

None of it has felt overwhelming for Sandin, in part because Backstrom, 35, has helped show him the ropes. That part is still a little surreal for Sandin — Backstrom was one of the players he idolized while he was coming up though the ranks in Sweden, and he eventually played for Brynas, a decorated organization in which both Backstrom’s father and Backstrom starred.

“He’s the guy, in my generation at least, that stands out the most,” Sandin said of Backstrom.

Backstrom has tried to mentor young Swedish players as he’s become older. When Sandin came into the league with Toronto four years ago, Backstrom reached out with tips for which restaurants to eat at in Washington when the Maple Leafs were visiting. Once the teams met on the ice, he snuck up behind Sandin and asked him to fight. “He laughed a little bit, and asked how the restaurant was,” Sandin said with a chuckle.

Advertisement

Sandin, who turns 23 on Tuesday, has made an immediate impression on the ice with the Capitals, whose blue line has been decimated by injury. John Carlson remains out, as do Nick Jensen and Martin Fehervary, both of whom were injured in last week’s win over the Ducks.

“[Sandin] is an all-around guy. He moves the puck well. He skates well. And he‘s young, too,” said Backstrom, who sat down with Sandin before his first game last week and talked to him about quarterbacking the first unit power play. In his first game running the unit, Sandin was struck by how much attention the Sharks were giving Alex Ovechkin from the captain’s usual spot at the left circle. In the right circle was Backstrom, who Sandin said he is “stoked to play with and get to know.”

Backstrom is planning to help Sandin get settled once he arrives in Washington for the first time Tuesday. In the meantime, they have been getting to know each other better by speaking their first language off the ice.

“It’s just nice to get away from things and talk Swedish,” Sandin said. “He helps out making me feel at home.”

GiftOutline Gift Article