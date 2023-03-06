Patriot gets past sticking point, secures spot in Class 6 title game

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kaden Bates, Nasir Coleman and Jay Randall trotted down the court in the final seconds of Patriot’s state semifinal win over Oscar Smith on Monday, paused with mouths agape and spun around 360 degrees for an evaluation of the scene around them. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The seniors watched as Oscar Smith players put their heads in their hands, just as they had done a year ago, when they were eliminated in this very round. They embraced their coaches, and they captured a mental picture of the scoreboard, a 47-39 edge in their favor, the final exorcism of last year’s loss.

On the Gainesville High court, they clapped and then they grinned and roared.

“This was so important to us,” Coleman said. “I wasn’t just locked in today. I was locked in all week. And man, we got it done.”

He paused.

“But we still have one more game to go.”

In a season during which pressure has been unavoidable and the standard for success has largely hung on this very game, the Patriot seniors qualified for the Class 6 state championship game. On Friday, the Pioneers will play defending champion Hayfield at VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond.

Advertisement

With most of last year’s roster back, few doubted that the No. 5 Pioneers (27-3) had the core for another deep run. But advancing to the championship game — after their undefeated season came crumbling down in last year’s semifinal against rival Battlefield — was a shakier premise.

The solution, Patriot Coach Sherman Rivers decided, was to present his team a gauntlet. The Pioneers started the year with road contests against the reigning Virginia Class 5 and 6 champions. They bested the Maryland state runners-up at a neutral site and narrowly fell to the defending Delaware state champions over the holidays. The New Year’s Cedar Run District schedule brought four games (and three wins) over those darn Bobcats. Through it all, they spoke of last year’s defeat.

“We wanted to remember how that felt,” Rivers said, “because we didn’t want to feel that way again.”

On Monday, they were handed Oscar Smith (25-2), a team full of size, speed and poise not unlike anything the Pioneers had seen before, but still, a challenge nevertheless. Patriot stuck to its plan, a modern offense predicated on threes and free throws with a throwback defense that picked up Oscar Smith full court. The Tigers hung close with the Pioneers’ firepower early, with Patriot taking the 26-24 halftime advantage.

Advertisement

Though the Pioneers took control early in the third quarter, Oscar Smith brought the score back within one early in the fourth quarter. Just when the Pioneers’ ambitions seemed their most precarious, a calm came over the team. That calm began, and ended, with Coleman.

Last year, Patriot’s season slipped away in the final minutes of this round. This year, with Coleman controlling every inch of the court, the Pioneers hung on. With six minutes left, their lead was one. And then it was eight. And then it was all over.

“I love this team, man,” Randall said. “We’ve got to go down to VCU and get that ring.”

Class 6 boys: Hayfield back in final

No. 4 Hayfield, with its “Big Three” back for business, will defend its state title against Patriot following senior David King’s 28-point outburst in Monday’s 71-59 win over up-and-coming No. 17 South Lakes.

Advertisement

The victory sets up the fourth consecutive all-Northern Virginia Class 6 state championship game and a rematch of December’s season-opening classic, won by the Hawks at the buzzer.

Class 6 girls: Madison does it again

Madison defeated Robinson in the state semifinals for the second straight season despite inheriting almost an entirely new roster this year. This time it leaned on its defense, prevailing, 34-24.

The Warhawks (24-4) are one win away from their fourth straight state title. They will face Manchester on Friday.

Robinson finishes its promising season at 26-4.

Class 4: Tuscarora boys and girls fall

The Tuscarora boys and girls both fell short of their first state final appearances.

The boys, who lost to E.C. Glass, 73-49, finish the season 24-4 and should be primed for another strong run in the Dulles District next year.

Advertisement

The girls, who finished undefeated in the district, lost, 54-53, against Pulaski County despite impressive efforts from senior Grace Middleton and junior Alysa Carrigan.

Class 3 girls: Brentsville breaks through

Brentsville District is headed to its first state championship game after a 46-41 win over Northwestern District rival Meridian.

The Tigers, led by senior Alden Yergey, entered the night 0-11 against the Mustangs over the past four seasons but prevailed late. On Friday afternoon, they will face defending champion Carroll County.

Meridian was without star senior Elizabeth Creed, who broke her wrist early in the team’s state quarterfinal win over Lafayette.

GiftOutline Gift Article