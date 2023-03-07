After three-peat, unheralded Madison makes it back to state title game

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Madison junior Stella Gougoufkas grabbed the ball with one second remaining in Monday’s 34-24 state semifinal win over Robinson, senior Kayla Dixon held her arm out, motioning for her teammate to stop in her tracks. As had become customary over the past four seasons, there was no reason to panic at the precipice of a state title game appearance.

Gougoufkas, almost immediately, processed her teammate’s unspoken plea. She took one step forward and pounded the ball on the floor while Dixon nodded confidently.

Despite the graduation of eight seniors, including all five starters and All-Met First Team twins Grace and Alayna Arnolie, the Warhawks (24-4) have made it back to the state title game and are looking to complete a four-peat when they face Manchester on Friday at 6 p.m. at VCU’s Siegel Center.

Internally, there was never a doubt. So much so that Dixon, at times, could hardly identify a difference between this season and last.

“I think it was just as special as any of the other seasons,” Dixon said. “I don’t know. I didn’t feel a big difference.”

Madison Coach Kirsten Stone felt similarly. But she knew, at least externally, there was doubt.

“I don’t think many people [thought we’d be here],” Stone said, laughing. “It was our little secret.”

Behind their confidence was a sound plan. Most returners were coming off two-plus years of practice reps against the best players in the state, and the junior varsity players had at least a year on a roster that similarly went nearly undefeated.

And in a region where coaches often lean on defense, no unit is more cohesive in March than Madison’s. Since the start of February, opponents are averaging 28.4 points against the Warhawks.

When the Warhawks reached the locker room after Monday’s game and started drumming on the lockers, Dixon heard a voice break out.

“We’re going to states, baby,” a teammate yelled.

Finally, even those most familiar with a state title trip broke into pandemonium.

Injured Yergey leads Brentsville

Most days, Brentsville District senior Alden Yergey walks with a limp in the hallways. There are days when she physically can’t run. Every night, she sticks her foot in a bucket of ice. After averaging close to 30 points per game over the past two seasons, she was down to the low 20s this year.

“It hurts,” Yergey said of her foot, which she injured from overuse in August and has flared up since the season’s onset. “I mean, it hurts a lot.”

But, she said, for a trip to VCU, the pain was worth it “a thousand times out of a thousand.” And on Monday, the Tigers (21-6) achieved just that trip, defeating Meridian, 46-41, in the state semifinals.

“I will remember this game forever,” Yergey said.

The Tigers will play Carroll County on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Before the season, first-year coach Keyla Delaney sat each player down and told them to believe in her vision. With it, they could make it to the state championship game.

“Some of them, their eyes got big, since Brentsville — we’ve made it to a state quarterfinal, but we've never gotten over that hurdle,” Delaney said.

In spurts, they struggled to adjust. But that labor, Yergey said, was necessary. Over the season, a hodgepodge became a unified front.

But Meridian — the Tigers’ in-district rival, against whom Yergey was 0-11 since her freshman year — would present a tougher challenge. Always, it seemed, there was a mental snag.

“When you said Meridian around our team before this season, everyone would kind of quiver,” Yergey said. “But we were so confident and prepared, we got over that mental block.”

On Monday, the Tigers erased a halftime deficit to take a three-point lead as Yergey was fouled with one second left. As she knocked the first one down to extend the team’s lead to four, she turned to her left.

She noticed everyone, from family members to her elementary school teachers, begin to rise. Her teammates began to hug one another. She soaked in it for another second, then turned back toward the hoop and converted the final free throw.

Hayfield a step away from repeat

Plenty has been said about the pressure Hayfield (28-1) has felt to repeat as champions after last season’s 32-0 finish.

On Monday, it looked the part of an experienced team in a 71-59 victory over South Lakes. As it often did, the play started with the Hawks’ 6-foot-2 center, senior David King, who finished with 28 points.

“I don’t know how teams still don’t take him seriously,” Hayfield Coach Carlos Poindexter said. “He’s a special player.”

The Hawks will play Patriot in the Class 6 boys’ final Friday at 8 p.m., after the Pioneers (27-3) topped Oscar Smith, 47-39.

It will be a rematch of a memorable season opener Hayfield won, 75-73.

“This is what everybody wanted last year when both of us were undefeated [heading into the state semifinals],” Poindexter said. “I’m glad Patriot held up their end of the bargain.”

This season, Hayfield is relying on an even deeper core. DJ Holloway, the National District player of the year, was once an afterthought on opponents’ scouting reports and now is their top offensive and defensive player. Greg Jones, an All-Met First Team player last season, has persisted through a back injury and remained dynamic in nearly all facets of the game.

Juniors Andy Ramirez and Owen Pottenburgh, as well as seniors John Awoke and Braelen Cage, provide the role players’ spark that often ignites the team.

