Capitals wrap up road trip with playoff-dimming loss to Kings

LOS ANGELES — With his team mired in an offensive slump, including a 16-minute stretch without a shot on goal, Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper faced a barrage on the other end of the ice Monday night. He had withstood wave after wave of rushes from the Los Angeles Kings, until there was nothing else he could do late in the second period but protest. He raised his arms in defiance after Kings forward Phillip Danault had deflected a puck into the net, and Kuemper implored the officials to review it for a high stick.

When they did and found that no violation had occurred, the Kings owned the lead – and they stayed one step ahead of the Capitals the rest of the night in a 4-2 win. Despite a dearth of offense, Washington tied the game in the third period on an Alex Ovechkin goal that came on a 5-on-3 power play – but Los Angeles found the game-winner after Mikey Anderson beat Kuemper with a little more than 12 minutes remaining to deliver a devastating blow to Washington’s thin playoff prospects.

With just 18 games remaining, the Capitals had hoped to close this nine-day, four-game road trip with a third consecutive win to stay in the conversation to make a ninth consecutive playoff appearance. Washington had entered the night with 68 points and still behind four teams for the final wild-card berth — but after exploding for eight goals in a win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, the Capitals returned to Southern California without that offensive punch. After forward Tom Wilson attempted a shot 24 seconds into the game, the Capitals didn’t have another shot until the late stages of the first period and finished with just three shots in the first 20 minutes and had just 13 through two periods.

Still, with Kuemper stopping Los Angeles’s first 27 shots, Washington earned the lead on its 10th attempt of the game. Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin settled into the slot in the middle of the second period Monday and looked for an opening. Playing in just his second game with the team and still learning its systems, Sandin saw his instincts took over at that moment. The puck came his way, and he pivoted to shoot.

Except Sandin whiffed on the shot, and as he slipped to his knees, he tried to chip in a backhand. Again he misplayed the puck. But on the third time, as he drifted on his stomach away from the puck, Sandin desperately poked at the puck, elevating it with just enough force to sneak through the legs of Kings goalie Pheonix Copley.

But Los Angeles kept coming, even as Kuemper made strings of saves and the Capitals killed off five Kings power plays. Vladislav Gavrikov tied the game with a goal at 13:28 of the second period, and in the final seconds of the frame, Viktor Arvidsson fired a puck from the blue line. Danault read it and chopped it from the air, watching as it skipped to the ice and past Kuemper’s left pad. Kuemper looked at officials for a high-stick, as did Washington Coach Peter Laviolette, who watched the replay of the sequence from a television screen on the bench.

After the referees allowed the goal to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead, Washington earned a 5-on-3 chance after Matt Roy was called for slashing against Evgeny Kuznetsov. That gave Sandin his most ripe opportunity yet as the quarterback of the power play, assisting Ovechkin as he scored from his normal spot in the left circle to tie the game less than three minutes into the third period.

Kuemper had nothing to protest after Anderson gave Los Angeles the go-ahead score off a feed from Quinton Byfield. Kuemper had made 38 saves by the time he was pulled out of the net to give the Capitals a man-advantage in the final two minutes. But in what had become the theme all night, Washington never got a shot off.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Ovechkin scores No. 816

The Capitals captain inched closer to Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record with a 5-on-3 power play goal in the third period. Ovechkin has recorded four points – including three goals — in his last two games, and his goal Monday marked the first time in his career that he has scored on former teammate Copley.

Jensen, Fehervary remain out

Both Nick Jensen (upper body) and Martin Fehervary (lower body) missed their second consecutive game against the Kings. Both players participated the team’s morning skate in blue noncontact uniforms earlier Monday, but remain day-to-day. That meant elevated minutes for the entire blue line playing in their stead, including Rasmus Sandin, Vincent Iorio and Gabriel Carlsson, who all were playing in just their second game with Washington.

