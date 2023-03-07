Howard means business in semifinal win, knowing next game is what matters

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Howard’s celebration following its Maryland 3A girls’ basketball state semifinal victory lasted all of 10 seconds. The team came together for a quick cheer, laughing and smiling before calmly filing off the court. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Lions (25-1) have been there before. The team reached this point last season, advancing to the state final after dominating in the semifinal game. But last season’s final brought heartbreak in a loss to Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, a loss Howard will look to avenge Friday after coasting past St. Charles on Tuesday in Waldorf, 67-31.

“We have the opportunity to get back at this team that beat us and took advantage of us,” sophomore Meghan Yarnevich said. “Just to be able to come back this year and get some revenge or be able to step up and win.”

The outcome of Friday’s game at North Point High was never in question — the Lions’ bout against St. Charles (23-4) was all but over at halftime. A 25-point second-quarter outburst spurred by senior Gabby Kennerly gave Howard a 28-point lead heading into the break.

Kennerly and Yarnevich combined for 42 of the team’s 67 points, earning an early rest as the Lions’ bench players took to the court for the closing moments of the game.

The result was largely expected: Howard trounced the Spartans earlier in the season, 61-39. The Lions will now turn their attention again to winning a state title, an accomplishment the program hasn’t fulfilled since 1994. Last year it lost to Poly, 60-37.

“We know what we’re expecting; last year we really didn’t know what we were getting into,” senior Jenna Vetter said. “This year, going into it, it’s like a whole different perspective, so it’s just really motivating that we want to beat them.”

Kennerly lauded her team’s preparation for Friday’s rematch at Xfinity Center. A more difficult regular season slate, with tight wins over Pallotti and California’s Bonita Vista, has the Lions prepared for the final ahead, the senior said.

“I think all of them are looking forward to the opportunity,” Coach Scott Robinson said. “Think we feel we can do a lot better than we did last year, but we have a lot of respect for them as a program.”

In the other semifinal, Oxon Hill fell to Poly, 53-24. The Clippers led by two points heading into halftime, but the Engineers’ size proved too much to handle.

The Clippers (22-4) scored just six points in the second half, all from junior Madison Williams in the third quarter.

The loss brought an end to a season that exceeded expectations even for Coach Devone Williams. The Clippers — whose starting lineup consisted of a junior and four sophomores — finished atop Prince George’s County and also won a region title.

“I’m truly, truly excited about the next couple of years, having these kids back with the experience of playing in the county championship game and all the other games we played,” Williams said.

Damascus, Largo boys advance

In boys’ action, Damascus beat Frederick, 53-50, to advance to the Class 3A final, in which it will play City College on Thursday. Senior Peter Mangan scored 18 points to lead the Swarmin’ Hornets (25-2).

In a 2A semifinal, Largo beat Walkersville, 64-62, behind 25 points from dynamic sophomore Cam Ward, who hit three free throws in the final seconds to give the Lions the lead. Largo (21-6) will play New Town on Thursday.

Both games will be at Xfinity Center in College Park.

