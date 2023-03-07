NCAA men’s tournament bracketology: Bubble teams can breathe easy on Tuesday

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Furman and Louisiana-Lafayette reveled in earning NCAA tournament berths Monday. Elsewhere, plenty of borderline postseason teams received some help without even taking the court. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight They could thank the ever-reliable St. Mary’s and Gonzaga, the West Coast Conference powers that eliminated any chance of bid thievery in the league tournament in Monday’s semifinals. St. Mary’s fended off BYU, 76-69, while Gonzaga got past San Francisco, 84-73.

That alone isn’t going to get a Wisconsin or Oklahoma State or Penn State into the field. But it means there is one fewer obstacle for all of those teams as they try to pin down an at-large berth later this week.

As for Tuesday’s highlights …

West Coast final (St. Mary’s vs. Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN): It will be a much-anticipated Round 3. Aidan Mahaney and the Gaels won at home in overtime on Feb. 4. Drew Timme and Gonzaga got payback in Spokane three weeks later. It’s the 11th time in the last 15 years they’ve met in the WCC final.

Bracket impact: Both are safely in the field, and neither should see its seeding damaged with a loss. Picking up a top-10 NET victory on a neutral floor might help lift the seeding prospects of whoever wins.

Colonial final (College of Charleston vs. UNC Wilmington, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network): The CAA’s southern tier emerged from a stellar semifinal doubleheader, with fourth-seeded UNC Wilmington outlasting top-seeded Hofstra, 79-73, in overtime and second-seeded College of Charleston outlasting Towson, 77-72, in the second game. Charleston (30-3) won its last meeting with the Seahawks (24-9) by 32 on Feb. 8.

Bracket impact: The Cougars’ profile isn’t loaded with eye-catching victories, though before Thanksgiving they beat five teams that reached the 2022 NCAA tournament (Chattanooga, Richmond, Davidson, Colorado State and Virginia Tech). Plus, no team with more than 28 victories has ever missed the NCAA tournament. Charleston would be an interesting test case, something it wants no part of on Selection Sunday. Better to just win and claim a No. 11 or No. 12 seed.

Horizon League final (Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN): Northern Kentucky bounced top-seeded Youngstown State in Monday’s semifinals behind Marques Warrick’s 22 points. The Norse will face Cleveland State in a matchup of 21-12 teams that combined to win three of the previous four Horizon League crowns.

Bracket impact: The winner will wind up as a No. 15 or No. 16 seed.

Northeast final (Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m., ESPN2): The automatic bid is already decided, since Merrimack (17-16) is ineligible for the NCAA tournament in its fourth and final year of transitioning to Division I, so Fairleigh Dickinson (19-14) is assured a spot in the tournament a year after going 4-22.

Bracket impact: None. The Knights will be heading to Dayton, just like the NEC champion has in every tournament since 2013. Unless you’re a Fairleigh Dickinson or Merrimack fan, there’s not much reason to monitor this one.

Summit League final (Oral Roberts vs. North Dakota State, 9 p.m., ESPN2): Oral Roberts (29-4) brings a 16-game winning streak into its league title game, but did have to squirm a bit to get past St. Thomas (Minn.), 70-65, on Monday. North Dakota State was 9-15 a month ago, but has since won seven of eight to get to .500 and will try to earn its first Summit League tournament title since 2020.

Bracket impact: Oral Roberts projects as roughly a No. 12 seed, while North Dakota State would land on the No. 16 line and perhaps even go to Dayton for a play-in game. An Oral Roberts victory also would reintroduce casual fans to Max Abmas, the exceptional guard who helped the Golden Eagles reach the Sweet 16 in 2021.

ACC first round (Florida State vs. Georgia Tech, 2 p.m., ACC Network; Boston College vs. Louisville, approx. 4:30 p.m., ACC Network; Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame, approx. 7 p.m., ACC Network): It’s #TuesdayInGreensboro, a tradition as old as the ACC’s most recent raid on the Big East. (Notre Dame, Pitt and Syracuse joined the league in 2013-14). It’s the first of the power conferences to get its tournament underway, though the real highlights here are Notre Dame trying to delay Mike Brey’s finale with the Fighting Irish as long as possible and the likely couldn’t-come-soon-enough conclusion to 4-27 Louisville’s abysmal season.

Bracket impact: There are only two ways any of these teams are getting onto an NCAA tournament floor in 2023 — with five victories in five days or courtside tickets.

Rest of the schedule (none with at-large impact) …

America East semifinals: New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.; Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Atlantic 10 first round (Brooklyn, N.Y.): Richmond vs. Massachusetts, 11:30 a.m.; St. Joseph’s vs. Loyola Chicago, approx. 2 p.m.; La Salle vs. Rhode Island, approx. 4:30 p.m.

Big Sky semifinals (Boise, Idaho): Montana vs. Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m. (ESPNU); Montana State vs. Weber State, approx. 11 p.m. (ESPN2)

Big West first round (Henderson, Nev.): Cal State Bakersfield vs. Cal State Northridge, 9 p.m.; Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly, approx. 11:30 p.m.

Metro Atlantic first round (Atlantic City): Mount St. Mary’s vs. Canisius, 5 p.m.; Fairfield vs. Saint Peter’s, approx. 7:30 p.m.; Manhattan vs. Marist, approx. 10 p.m.

Southland semifinals (Lake Charles, La.): Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. McNeese, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU); Northwestern State vs. New Orleans, approx. 9 p.m.

Western Athletic first round (Las Vegas): California Baptist vs. Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.; Grand Canyon vs. Texas-Arlington, approx. 5:30 p.m.; Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley, 9 p.m.; Stephen F. Austin vs. Utah Tech, approx. 11:30 p.m.

Bracket Notes Return to menu Last four included: Utah State, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Rutgers First four on the outside: Penn State, Nevada, North Carolina, Michigan Next four on the outside: Clemson, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Oregon Moving in: College of Charleston, Cleveland State Moving out: Hofstra, Youngstown State Conference call: Big Ten (9), Big 12 (8), SEC (8), ACC (5), Big East (5), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (3), American Athletic (2), West Coast (2)

South Region Return to menu Southeast Missouri State will make its second NCAA appearance and first since 2000 after winning four games in four days at the Ohio Valley tournament. The up-tempo Redhawks (No. 7 nationally according to KenPom.com) are likely to be ticketed for Dayton for the opening round. … Oklahoma State finally ended a five-game slide by closing the regular season with a victory at Texas Tech. The Cowboys need to beat Oklahoma on Wednesday in the Big 12 tournament to feel any kind of security come Sunday. … Big 12 tournament bracket, schedule and scores Best advice possible for N.C. State: Don’t do anything dumb. The Wolfpack doesn’t have an overwhelming profile, but beating Virginia Tech or Notre Dame on Wednesday should get it into the field.

West Region Return to menu Fairleigh Dickinson had reason to celebrate its NEC semifinal victory over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday. Since the other NEC finalist (Merrimack) is ineligible for the NCAA tournament, the Knights have already locked themselves in the field. It will be their seventh tourney trip and first since 2019. Like then, they’ll start off in Dayton. … Elsewhere in the Nutmeg State, Connecticut has won five in a row and eight of nine. A decent showing in the Big East tournament might get the Huskies to the No. 3 line. … Big East tournament bracket, schedule and scores Utah State has won five in a row, including Saturday’s 86-73 defeat of Boise State. The Aggies benefit not just from their own hot play but quality results-based metrics and the fade of fellow Mountain West member Nevada, which took its two worst losses (at Wyoming and vs. UNLV) to close the regular season. … Rutgers’s profile is all over the map. There are reasonable arguments for the Scarlet Knights as a No. 10 seed, as Dayton fodder or even getting left out. One thing’s for sure: They would be wise to beat Michigan on Thursday. … Louisiana-Lafayette will make its 11th all-time tournament trip and first since 2014 after defeating South Alabama in Monday’s Sun Belt title game. The Ragin’ Cajuns (26-7) feature 6-11 forward Jordan Brown, and he’ll be a matchup asset against a high-major opponent.

Midwest Region Return to menu Houston has enough hay in the barn that it probably doesn’t matter what happens in the American Athletic tournament. The Cougars will be a No. 1 seed come Sunday. … UNC Asheville is 18-1 since the calendar turned to 2023, but the last victory was the most memorable and hardest to secure. The Bulldogs rallied from 14 points down in the final eight minutes to defeat Campbell and claim the Big South tournament. It will be UNC Asheville’s fifth NCAA trip and first since 2016. … SEC tournament bracket, schedule and scores Providence’s profile has gotten unexpectedly dicey after it lost three of four, including an 82-58 stomping at the hands of Seton Hall at home. The Friars can alleviate any concern by beating Connecticut in the Big East quarterfinals or settle in for an anxious few days if they lose. … Kennesaw State went 1-28 three seasons ago, but Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim’s methodical, old-school program building paid off with an Atlantic Sun title. The Owls are making their first NCAA trip and are enjoying their first winning season in 18 years at the Division I level. … Drake will make its second NCAA trip in three years after claiming the Missouri Valley tournament for the first time since 2008. The Bulldogs feature Tucker DeVries, the Valley’s player of the year and the son of Coach Darian DeVries.

East Region Return to menu The most eye-catching number on any team sheet? Kansas’s 15-6 record in Quadrant 1 games. It’s really hard to envision the Jayhawks falling off the No. 1 line. … Miami remains much more favored by results-based metrics than predictive ones. The Hurricanes probably won’t end up as much more than a No. 4 seed even if they win the ACC tournament, but their seed will surely outpace their mid-30s NET. … Michigan State ranks between 20th and 32nd in the six metrics listed on the team sheets. That translates to roughly a No. 6 or No. 7 seed — maybe a bit higher if the Spartans make a Big Ten tournament run. Pac-12 tournament bracket, schedule and scores Despite scattering a puzzling loss in Pac-12 play about once a month, Arizona is still 8-2 in Quadrant 1 games. The Wildcats probably end up as a No. 2 seed — no worse than a No. 3. … Furman will make its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1980 thanks to its victory over Chattanooga in Monday’s SoCon title game. The Paladins have knocked on the door for a while; they have won at least 22 games in six of the last seven seasons.