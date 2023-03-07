What questions do you have about the Nats at spring training? Ask The Post.

Greetings from West Palm Beach, Fla., where MacKenzie Gore takes the ball today against the Miami Marlins. I’m excited to be here — and excited to share what I learn over the course of a week at Washington Nationals spring training.
We’ll start publishing answers at 1 p.m. Tuesday — right around the time of first pitch — but please feel free to get those questions in early at the link below.
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of the Nationals:
Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.